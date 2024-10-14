It is race week, finally! And as the United States Grand Prix approaches, we have a fresh batch of F1 news to bring you up to speed on.

Kimi Antonelli has been liking what he sees in Lewis Hamilton’s data as he prepares to replace him at Mercedes, while McLaren has entered into a United States-specific partnership. All this and more to get through in your Monday F1 news round-up…

Kimi Antonelli uncovers similar Lewis Hamilton driving style

Hang fire Mercedes! You may not need to tear up those Lewis Hamilton setup charts after all.

That is because his teenage successor Kimi Antonelli, who is readying to step up to an F1 2025 Mercedes seat alongside George Russell, has been scanning through Hamilton’s data and believes their driving styles match-up pretty well.

McLaren enter US-focused T-Mobile partnership

McLaren has added to its healthy collection of partners through a fresh deal with a twist, as their link-up with T-Mobile is designed specifically for the United States-based race weekends of the F1 calendar.

And this partnership – which will see McLaren utilise T-Mobile’s 5G coverage for race day, guest and fan purposes – is effective as of this weekend’s United States GP.

Helmut Marko ‘in a different car’ Max Verstappen joke

Come F1 2026, Red Bull will embark on arguably their biggest F1 challenge yet as they become a power unit manufacturer in their own right, working with Ford on their design for the new era of PUs.

Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko has not shied away from admitting that a performance-related exit clause exists in the contract of their star driver Max Verstappen, so when Motorsport-Magazin’s Christian Menath joked about a rooftop terrace to spy on Marko’s Verstappen meetings if things do not work out in F1 2026, Marko quipped that Verstappen would not be in his office anymore.

Max Verstappen addresses ‘bizarre’ Red Bull criticism

Running a banned braking system, a “toxic environment”, “lots of poison”, Adrian Newey the “first domino to fall”.

With all these accusations being thrown at Red Bull, Verstappen hit back with a focus on your own team response.

Johnny Herbert calls for Max Verstappen and FIA truce

Verstappen clashed with Formula 1’s governing body the FIA last time out in Singapore, after being given a community service order for swearing in the Thursday press conference. Verstappen was far less vocal in the subsequent press conferences, even holding his own impromptu sessions outside of the room, in response.

But, FIA steward Johnny Herbert hopes cooler heads will prevail in Austin, after a one-month break in the action allowed tempers to drop.

