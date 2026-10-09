SINGAPORE – Kimi Antonelli struggled to seventh place in sprint qualifying for the Singapore Sprint race as Mercedes attempted to get a grip on its recent updates.

Mercedes is completing a bold test in Singapore, with Antonelli using the upgraded parts, and George Russell with the proven old specification car.

Kimi Antonelli concedes Singapore struggles

While Russell elected to run this weekend without upgrades introduced in Malaysia last weekend, Antonelli will complete the entire weekend with the new parts.

At least, this was the plan, but a post-FP1 decision to change the Italian back to the old front wing altered this.

The opening session of the weekend had been tough, with Antonelli 1.251 seconds off his pace-setting teammate, a margin that shrunk to around 0.6s in sprint qualifying.

“To be fair, already FP1, I was struggling, and there is still a lot to understand about this package,” he said.

“The car is very difficult, very unpredictable, and it’s very difficult to put a lap together. So, yeah, it’s a shame because I was coming with high hopes, but so far it’s been very difficult.”

Antonelli holds an 84-point lead in the Drivers’ Championship over Russell, with 183 points remaining.

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However, Russell will take a back-of-the-grid penalty for Sunday’s race, where the majority of the points for the weekend are available.

Despite this, Antonelli said: “I think it’s going to be a difficult weekend unless we can pull something out tomorrow.

“But other than that, it’s going to be very tricky.

“I don’t really see, you know, where we can find seven tenths. But you never know.

“Maybe tonight, Bono and the engineers are going to find something in the car.

“For sure, I’m going to try to improve a little bit the driving, and then let’s see. We’ll see tomorrow where we end up.”

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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