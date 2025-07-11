Kimi Antonelli offers Mercedes contract update as Verstappen whispers linger

Kimi Antonelli has delivered an update on his contract negotiations amid persistent suggestions Max Verstappen could be on his way to Mercedes.

Antonelli and team-mate George Russell are both out of contract at the end of the year as team boss Toto Wolff works to lock down his team’s longer-term future.

Kimi Antonelli affirms Mercedes loyalty despite contract uncertainty

Mercedes is one of three teams without a driver confirmed for F1 2026, the others being Racing Bulls and the all-new Cadillac entry.

The squad sits third in the Constructors’ Championship courtesy of strong points from both Russell and Antonelli, who’ve contributed 147 and 63 points respectively.

Russell was a race winner in Canada, his first of the season, while Antonelli chalked up his first F1 podium at the same event.

The young Italian is in his debut season of F1, the Mercedes junior promoted in place of the Ferrari-bound Lewis Hamilton following a stellar junior career.

However, he heads into the second half of the year without clarity over his future, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season.

Adding to the uncertainty are persistent suggestions that Max Verstappen could find his way to the team for next season. At the same time, team-mate Russell is adamant that his performances this season mean he’ll be going nowhere.

“Obviously, there’s a lot going on, but I’m sure that the team is doing their best to provide the best for the future,” Antonelli said of his predicament.

“They’re not looking only for next year, but they’re looking as well for the future. So obviously there’s a lot going on, but a lot of talks, but my goal is just to try and do my best, no matter what.”

Though he recorded his first F1 podium in Canada, it’s a result that has come against the recent tide. Antonelli has endured four retirements in six races – not all of them of his own making.

In Silverstone, he was nerfed by the blinded Isack Hadjar in wet conditions. A mistake on the opening lap of the Austrian GP triggered an opening lap retirement while his DNFs in the Spanish and Emilia Romagna Grands Prix were the result of car failures.

Results alone therefore offer a skewed view of the teenager’s performances, especially in contrast to Russell who has been classified in all 12 events this season – and in the points in 11 of them.

More on the Mercedes driver situation

👉 Villeneuve warns Max Verstappen over potential Mercedes F1 2026 trap

👉 George Russell sends defiant message as Max Verstappen to Mercedes rumours swirl

“There’s a lot of conversations behind the scenes that are not public, and I know where their loyalty lies, and it doesn’t need to be public,” said Russell of his Mercedes status at the British GP. “It doesn’t need to be broadcasted to everybody.

“We’ve obviously spoken a little bit more over the last week, because there’s numerous news articles and whatnot out there.

“But in all honesty, it doesn’t really change anything my side, because, as I’ve said before, I feel I’m performing better than ever. And it’s as simple as that really, performance speaks for everything.”

Antonelli adopted a similar stance, affirming that he was not in discussions to go elsewhere and is confident in the team.

“I got this opportunity from Mercedes and there’s no talks with anyone else going on,” he insisted.

“I’m very happy where I am, and I’m also quite sure with the team and also what they want from me.

“I need to just do my best, minimise all the mistakes and then try to deliver the best job possible. I know the team has a lot of trust in me, and so I’m not really worried.”

Antonelli’s faith comes despite Wolff and Verstappen having held discussions, and the Dutchman failing to confirm absolutely that he’ll remain with Red Bull next season.

A performance clause in the four-time world champion’s contract allows him to move teams should he sit lower than fourth in the Drivers’ Championship following the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Verstappen currently has 165 points to his name, 46 points clear of Charles Leclerc who is fifth in the Drivers’ standings.

Despite the unlikelihood of his clause being triggered, murmurs that the 27-year-old is looking to make a move persist, a state of affairs thought to have contributed to Christian Horner’s axing as Red Bull team boss.

Verstappen was at Red Bull’s Milton Keynes factory on Thursday for a scheduled simulator session as former Racing Bulls team principal Laurent Mekies moved into his new role as CEO of Red Bull.

