Kimi Antonelli may be living the Formula 1 dream as he chases the world title, but his father Marco has warned that fortunes can change quickly.

Antonelli has made Formula 1 history in his second season in the sport as the first driver to claim his first four grand prix wins in succession. He’s also the youngest-ever driver to lead the world championship.

Kimi Antonelli warned over Mercedes title challenge

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At 19 years and 216 days, Antonelli became the youngest driver to lead the world championship when he won the Japanese Grand Prix. The victory meant he overturned a four-point deficit to his Mercedes teammate George Russell to lead by nine.

With wins in China, Japan, Miami and Canada, Antonelli has raced out to a 43-point lead.

Only twice under F1’s current system of 25 points for a win has a bigger deficit been overturned; Sebastian Vettel against Fernando Alonso in 2012, which was 44 points in the Spaniard’s favour, and Max Verstappen on Charles Leclerc in 2022, 46 points.

But as Antonelli’s father concedes, while the situation is looking good for the 19-year-old at the moment, it could turn with just one mistake.

“It’s a great moment, of course – but it’s also dangerous,” Marco told F1-Insider. “Because now we are at the top. But one mistake and you’re down.”

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Russell has declared the championship is now Antonelli’s to lose. A statement of fact or the beginning of the mind games?

Either way, there is pressure on the Italian teenager’s shoulders.

“We talk a lot about it,” said Marco of the pressure, “but in the end every race is its own story. We have to work hard and take it step by step.

“He has to keep his feet on the ground. Because as I said, one moment you’re the star and the next you’re the worst driver in the world.

“We are trying everything at this moment to help him deal with it. But then it’s just up to him to stay grounded and understand that it’s very difficult.”

As for the championship, history’s odds may be in Antonelli’s favour, but his father isn’t getting carried away.

“We are still at the beginning of the world championship and the season is very long,” he said.

“Once again, it’s not at all certain that we’ll be in this position all year. We have to take one step at a time and get the maximum out of every race. Then we’ll see.”

The Mercedes driver has also downplayed talk of a debut championship title, adamant there’s still a long way to go in the season.

“To be fair, I’m not thinking about the championship,” he said. “I’m just focusing on race by race. I think it’s still very early to talk about that.

“And of course, now I have this gap, but that doesn’t mean that I can relax and just take it easier.

“Instead, I need to keep levelling up and keep raising the bar because it’s not going to be easy and competitors are getting closer, and also George is super quick.

“So definitely I’m just going to try to focus on myself and enjoy the driving and trying to really drive as fast as possible.”

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