Kimi Raikkonen makes intriguing move as son’s karting career ramps up

2007 F1 World Champion Kimi Raikkonen has reportedly moved his family to Italy to be in prime position for his son Robin’s karting activities.

Raikkonen bowed out of Formula 1 at the conclusion of the 2021 campaign, free of any plans at that point for where his racing career went from there as he instead focused on spending quality time with his family.

But, having made a couple of NASCAR Cup Series appearances in the time since, the next generation of the Raikkonen family is now making a mark in the racing world.

Kimi Raikkonen and family head for Como

Raikkonen’s son Robin is already a winner on the karting scene, having signed with prominent Italian outfit CRG KART, a team which the likes of Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Nico Rosberg all raced with in their karting days.

And as reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Raikkonen family has decided to move away from their former base in Switzerland to the Italian city of Como, described as a “logistically perfect area” for access to the international karting circuits of Northern Italy.

It is claimed that Raikkonen has purchased two properties, a farmhouse called ‘Il Torchio’, as well as an apartment in central Como, where Raikkonen, his wife Minttu and three children Robin, Rianna and Grace, will live as renovations continue on the farmhouse.

While Raikkonen made a point of his reluctance to steer Robin down the path of being a racing driver, the talent and will is clearly there from his son as the Finn now sets about creating the best environment possible.

And Robin has the ideal mentor, Raikkonen rising to Formula 1 title glory in 2007, with 21 victories scored across his career which spanned 19 seasons and a whopping 349 race starts.

Raikkonen remains the most recent Ferrari driver to win the Drivers’ Championship and recently celebrated his 44th birthday.

