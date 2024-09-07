Kimi Raikkonen assesses next Kimi after huge Mercedes F1 2025 announcement

Upon his paddock return, Kimi Raikkonen gave his seal of approval as Mercedes announced his namesake Kimi Antonelli for F1 2025.

Raikkonen became one of the most experienced and iconic F1 drivers of all-time, his blunt, to-the-point demeanor making him a hit with large sections of the fanbase, while he was rather good on the track too, rising to World Championship glory in 2007 with Ferrari. That remains Ferrari’s most recent Drivers’ title triumph.

F1’s OG Kimi approves of Kimi Antonelli Mercedes call-up

Raikkonen retired from Formula 1 after the 2021 season, but was back in the paddock this past weekend at Monza for the Italian Grand Prix, Ferrari’s home race.

It was on the Saturday, when Raikkonen made his return, that Mercedes announced Antonelli for F1 2025, their junior team prodigy stepping up from F2 to partner George Russell from next season, as Lewis Hamilton makes his way to Ferrari.

So, what does the original Kimi think of the new Kimi on the block? Well, it is a deal which he approves of, one that is positive for the sport.

“Yeah, I heard! When we came here, somebody said that they announced it!” Raikkonen said, with a smile, on the Antonelli announcement when speaking to the Formula 1 website.

“It’s great. A lot of new faces, I think, coming next year, a lot of new drivers that have been signed to F1. It’s good for the sport, and it’s also great to have an Italian in the championship. It’s good for everybody, I think.”

Raikkonen stepped away from Formula 1 in order to spend more time with his family, a growing family at that with three children after Grace was born in the summer of last year. His eldest child, son Robin, is already very active on the karting scene.

“It’s been busy,” Raikkonen stated.

“We moved to Italy, I’ve been a mechanic for Robin, Rianna is doing gymnastics, and we have a small one [Grace], so a busy family life! But it’s been great.”

That hectic family life means that Raikkonen has not been able to keep too close of a watching eye on Formula 1 since his departure, though he still tunes in when he can and is glad to see the thrilling competition which has emerged at the front of the grid in F1 2024, with seven different grand prix winner so far.

“Not much,” said Raikkonen when asked how much of a watch he keeps on the F1 action, “because there’s always something that we’re doing with the kids and the family.

“When [there’s] been time when we’ve been home and it’s been on TV, I watch, I still have the interest, but I don’t know everything like I used to know, obviously.

“But it’s good. [It’s] interesting to see always how it goes. It looks like things are getting closer now in the racing, so it’s good for F1 and all the fans.”

