Alongside the odd racing appearance himself, Kimi Raikkonen has turned his attention to helping his son Robin through the motorsport ranks.

Having started his journey in karting, Raikkonen shared a video of Robin trying out a realistic simulator at Maranello in a variety of virtual machinery as he looked to prepare for his upcoming season.

While he said he still has the upper hand on his young son for now, the 2007 World Champion does not expect that to last for long – saying, in true Iceman style: “The boy is fast.”

Kimi Raikkonen sees son impress in simulator run

Having taken part in a season of karting last year, an onboard video of Robin was posted of him karting on ice in December as he hones his skills in all conditions.

Joining his father at a high-performance simulator in Maranello, taking on multiple kinds of car in the virtual world in the process, the long-time Ferrari driver was impressed with what he saw.

“Great day with Robin at the @sim_maranello,” Raikkonen wrote on Instagram.

“Robin loved the feeling of real speed with the simulator and it for sure is good practice for the upcoming season.

“I also got to try the simulators and I am really impressed of the accuracy and feel of it. I was still a bit faster, but not for long, the boy is fast.”

This sparked a positive reaction in the comments section, ranging from the predictions about his future to how he could end up at Ferrari himself one day.

One user wrote: “Like father like son. We will be seeing him in F1 in 10 years I am sure,” while another added: “Champion in training. Same focus as dad.”

“Next gen Iceman is loading” came another comment, with nicknames such as ‘Ice Cube’ or ‘Iceboy’ being bandied about for the 8-year-old as he begins his journey in motorsport in earnest.

