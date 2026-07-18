A clip of Lance Stroll driving full lock through Copse, Maggotts and Becketts at Silverstone generated attention online.

Mike Krack, Aston Martin’s chief trackside officer, revealed that Stroll triggered alarms on the Aston Martin pit wall with his driving. Stroll stated that he was trying to demonstrate “what we’re feeling in the car,” suggesting that it can be hard for team personnel to get a true feel just from data.

Lance Stroll Aston Martin steering clip explained

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Aston Martin is moving closer to the two-part upgrade which it hopes will improve what has been a harrowing season thus far. The B-Spec Aston Martin AMR26 is due to hit the track in Hungary. An upgraded Honda engine is scheduled to be bolted in for Zandvoort.

It was at the British GP where Stroll sparked some concern over the current AMR26. His onboard camera showed him taking Copse, Maggotts and Becketts with the steering wheel fully locked, upside down.

Ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix, Krack explained what he believed was going on. He did not need to see the social media clips to be made aware.

“Lance has always been very vocal about the front end, and I think he wanted to show basically that there is nothing coming from the front, even at that high speed, if you give them more,” Krack told PlanetF1.com and others.

“I didn’t see these videos on social media. I saw it live when it happened! Because you have some alarms triggering on your screens.

“But I think that was mainly the background, to show that, ‘I can turn whatever I want. There is not more front coming.’

“It’s a track where you need a lot of front, which they didn’t have. I think it was a way of showing that this is a weakness.”

Krack was on the money with his theory. Stroll was trying to demonstrate to Aston Martin what he believes the data cannot fully.

“We have entry instability in braking and medium-low speed, and we have this aero stalling — that kind of front-of-floor, front-wing stalling — where we just completely wash out in high-speed corners,” said Stroll.

“So, a few limitations.

“Some of these aerodynamic stalls are very hard to see on the pressure taps, and where it’s coming from.

“So I’m just trying to kind of give more of an idea to the guys back in Silverstone that are doing aero and everything what we’re feeling in the car. Sometimes it’s hard for them to see it just on data.”

More on Aston Martin from PlanetF1.com

Lance Stroll to take FIA penalty at Belgian Grand Prix

Honda confirms ‘last phase of development’ in latest Aston Martin progress update

Aston Martin’s sole point of F1 2026 thus far was scored by Fernando Alonso in Monaco.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: FIA confirms Fernando Alonso penalty for Belgian Grand Prix