Lance Stroll has signed a new Aston Martin deal to stay with the team for the 2025 season and beyond.

Given his father owns the team, many had considered this to be a matter of when not if but the Silverstone outfit have now confirmed their lineup for 2025 with Stroll to remain Fernando Alonso’s team-mate.

Stroll has occupied a seat with Aston Martin ever since the rebrand in 2021 and his stay will continue until at least 2026 with the team confirming he will be one of their drivers when F1 enters the new era of regulations.

The 25-year-old said: “I’m super happy to have committed to staying with the team for 2025 and beyond. It’s amazing to see how far we’ve come in the last five years; we’ve grown so much as a team and there’s still so much more to look forward to.”

In his time in F1, Stroll has scored 285 points, three podiums and a pole position at the 2020 Turkish Grand Prix.

Team principal Mike Krack said: “We are delighted to confirm Lance’s future with Aston Martin.

“He has played a key role in building this team. His technical feedback, alongside his committed simulator work, has helped contribute to the continuous development of the car each season.

“The consistency and stability of both Lance and Fernando remaining with our team is a great platform to continue to realise our ambitions. We look forward to creating some more incredible memories and achieving further success together.”

Stroll has, perhaps harshly, been criticised for his performances but along with Krack, Alonso has praised the work of the Canadian behind the scenes.

Earlier this month, the Spanaird predicted Stroll would become the leader of the team once he decides to hang up his boots.

“When you arrive in Formula 1, you feel this competitiveness in the team, in the sport, that is brutal, but you’re a little bit shy because you are twenty-something and your team-mates are normally older, they have more experience,” Alonso told the Times.

“Now I feel the opposite, I’m the oldest, I’m the one with more experience and I feel that responsibility on my shoulders, of leading the team and trying to help not only the engineers, but also Lance. I will be part of the team for many years, even when I am not driving, and Lance will lead this team in the future. I will always support him.”

