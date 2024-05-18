‘Just not good enough’ – Lance Stroll laments upgraded Aston Martin

Lance Stroll was not holding back with his assessment of the upgraded Aston Martin AMR24, saying it fell short of expectations.

Aston Martin made sweeping changes to their AMR24 challenger in time for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix race weekend at Imola, a new floor, diffuser, engine cover and front wing and nose among the alterations. However, the results in qualifying were not what the team had in mind.

Lance Stroll says upgraded Aston Martin ‘not competitive enough’

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

Fernando Alonso was unable to clear the Q1 stage at Imola, in what has been a scruffy weekend for the two-time World Champion so far, as he confessed that Saturday was “one of those days that everything went wrong”.

There was not much more joy for Stroll either, who prepares to launch from P13 on the grid come Grand Prix Sunday. It is safe to say that he is not too impressed with the new parts added to his Aston Martin.

“Just not the weekend we were hoping for with the upgrades we brought,” Stroll told media including PlanetF1.com’s Thomas Maher.

“Not competitive enough.”

Asked if he knew why the upgrades had not provided the step which he was hoping for, Stroll replied: “I think everything was working, it’s just not good enough.

“Other teams are looking competitive and we’re just not competitive enough at the moment.”

McLaren made an instant impact with their upgraded MCL38 in Miami as Lando Norris claimed a first F1 career win, while Red Bull and Ferrari joined Aston Martin in bringing significant upgrades to Imola looking to respond.

And Stroll says that Aston Martin will need to come up with “much more” if they are to take the fight to these teams.

Asked if the upgraded AMR24 feels right to him, Stroll replied: “I would say it feels the same as it felt all year.

“Like I said, we brought some upgrades, they might have helped a bit, but I think we just need much more to catch those teams further up the grid.”

And as for what is still lacking on that AMR24, Stroll added: “Downforce and some balance behavioural stuff that we’ve been dealing with all year.”

Aston Martin are still searching for a first visit to the podium in F1 2024, Alonso’s P5 in Australia marking their best result so far.

