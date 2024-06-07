Lance Stroll is taking satisfaction from his improved performances alongside Fernando Alonso in F1 2024, with the Aston Martin drivers level in the head-to-head qualifying battle so far this season.

Having measured up well alongside four-time World Champion Sebastian Vettel across 2021/22, Stroll endured the most challenging season of his career in F1 2023.

Lance Stroll taking the fight to Fernando Alonso in F1 2024

While Alonso registered a total of eight podium finishes across the campaign, Stroll finished no higher than fourth and ended the season 132 points adrift of his team-mate in the Drivers’ standings.

With Aston Martin falling behind the likes of Ferrari, McLaren and Mercedes in the development race over the last 12 months, the team have struggled to hit the same heights in F1 2024.

Stroll has had more joy against Alonso, outqualifying his illustrious team-mate at each of the last three races in Miami, Emilia Romagna and Monaco to draw level in the inter-team battle.

F1 2024: Head-to-head statistics

👉 F1 2024: Head-to-head qualifying record between team-mates

👉 F1 2024: Head-to-head race statistics between team-mates

However, Alonso continues to lead his team-mate comfortably in the World Championship and sits ninth in the standings, with 33 points, 22 ahead of 11th-placed Stroll.

Speaking to Canadian publication TSN, Stroll has declared himself satisfied with his recent performances against the decorated Spaniard.

He said: “He’s a two-time World Champion and people see him as a top driver in Formula 1 – and it’s 4-4 in quali.

“The points are a little bit deceiving because sometimes one guy can have an engine failure. That sometimes differentiates the points at the end of the season.

“I look at my last few weekends, and I think they’ve been strong.

“When I look at pace right now, and speed, like I said, 4-4 in quali. People say he’s super good and I beat him the last few weekends, so take it as you want.”

Speaking to media including PlanetF1.com ahead of the last race in Monaco, where he fell in Q1 for the second race in succession, Alonso admitted he has not been driving well enough recently.

And the 42-year-old claimed he is willing to sacrifice his own prospects at some weekends to help Aston Martin’s understanding of the AMR24 car.

He said: “I think we dropped in performance relative to the others.

“I think we increased the performance that our car had but the others seemed to make a step a little bit bigger than us. We dropped a little bit in terms of positions.

“In my case, I think I was not perfect in those two races, I was not driving well enough in Miami and in Imola.

“I think it was more the search for answers that drives me sometimes on a weekend that I know the goals will not be good enough to satisfy us or myself, when you’re not fighting for top five, or top seven, or whatever.”

Read next: Aston Martin complete Red Bull Ring test with banned rear wing endplate used