Lance Stroll has called out the “short-minded opinions” of those who wrote him off and said it is like going from “the best driver in the world” to “s**t.”

The Canadian has come under more than his fair share of criticism with accusations of nepotism but said you are only ever judged on your last race.

Lance Stroll calls out ‘short-minded’ F1 critics

Additional reporting from Thomas Maher

Stroll’s position as the son of Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stoll has made him an easy target for criticism and even if the Canadian is not on the top tier of drivers, he is no slouch and is one of the current grid veterans having raced for nine seasons.

During that time, he has secured a pole position and three podiums along with 306 points but he is often criticised for appearing to not want to be in the sport or for never being under threat of losing his seat.

In response to that, Stroll said public opinion can swing wildly from race to race.

“I think Formula 1 is a business with very short-minded opinions,” he told the media in Austria. “And if you have two good races, you’re the best driver in the world. And if you have two bad ones, you’re not good enough. You shouldn’t be here anymore and you’re s**t.

“So I think you know that’s the business. That’s how it’s always been. It’s how it always will be.

“I think you know when you have a crap day. You don’t enjoy having a crap day. If you have a good day, you enjoy having a good day. So I think that’s just how it is.”

Stroll has 14 points in what has been a disappointing year so far for Aston with team-mate Fernando Alonso on eight. Asked about the team’s form, the Canadian said the car has not been right since Monaco and there is “some crap going on.”

“The results just haven’t been great since Monaco,” he explained. “I missed the race and in Barcelona with the injury, and then Canada was just kind of again, a bit, just bad timing and circumstance at the end of qualifying with medium tires and red flags and not getting temperatures.

“So I think there’s, there’s definitely, you know, just been like some crap going on and just not kind of putting it together. But just looking forward to this weekend and this circuit, I really always love coming here.”

