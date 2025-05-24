The FIA has announced that Lance Stroll has had one penalty point added to his F1 superlicence following his crash with Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc in practice at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Stroll and Leclerc collided in the early stages of FP1 in Monte Carlo on Friday, making contact on the approach to the hairpin.

Lance Stroll given one FIA penalty point for Charles Leclerc clash at Monaco GP

The incident resulted in Stroll’s session ending early due to rear-suspension damage and an enforced gearbox change, with Leclerc going on to set the fastest time of the session after replacing his broken front wing.

The FIA stewards found Stroll was “wholly to blame” for the incident and slapped the Aston Martin driver with a one-place grid penalty for Sunday’s race.

And Stroll has suffered a further blow with the news that he has had one penalty point added to his licence, raising his total of penalty points to three for the current 12-month window.

Lance Stroll vs Fernando Alonso: Aston Martin head-to-head scores for F1 2025

👉 F1 2025: Head-to-head qualifying statistics between team-mates

👉 F1 2025: Head-to-head race statistics between team-mates

Drivers are at risk of a race ban under the current punishment system introduced in 2014, with former Haas driver Kevin Magnussen the first to trigger a ban at last year’s Italian Grand Prix after hitting the 12-point threshold.

The stewards’ verdict on the incident between Stroll and Leclerc read: “The Stewards heard from the driver of Car 18 (Lance Stroll), the driver of Car 16 (Charles Leclerc), team representatives and reviewed positioning/marshalling system data, video, timing, team radio and in-car video evidence and determined that Car 18 cut across the path of Car 16 at Turn 6 causing Car 16 to collide into Car 18.

“Car 16 suffered damage as a result.

“The driver of Car 18 stated that although the team warned him of the arrival of Car 16, he did not hear the radio message and that led to the incident.

“We considered that Car 18 was wholly to blame for the collision. Car 16 was not in a position to avoid the collision that took place.

“In the circumstances, we imposed a 1 grid position penalty for the Race and 1 penalty point.”

More on Lance Stroll and Aston Martin from PlanetF1.com

👉 Lance Stroll news

👉 Aston Martin news

The incident with Leclerc sees Stroll pick up his first penalty points of the F1 2025 season, with the Aston Martin driver’s most recent indiscretion occurring at the penultimate race of last year in Qatar.

Stroll was given two penalty points for causing a collision with Alex Albon on that occasion, with those points set to be wiped from the 26-year-old’s record on December 1 when they fall out of the FIA’s 12-month window.

Oliver Bearman, the Haas driver, was also handed penalty points on Friday in Monaco for overtaking Carlos Sainz’s Williams under red flags in FP2.

Bearman, who will serve a 10-place grid penalty for Sunday’s race, is up to four penalty points in total having also had two added to his superlicence for a clash with Franco Colapinto at last year’s Brazilian Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen, the Red Bull driver and reigning four-time World Champion, continues to lead the F1 disciplinary chart with eight penalty points to his name currently.

However, Verstappen is yet to have any points added to his superlicence in F1 2025.

Verstappen’s tally is set to be reduced to six on June 30, the Monday after the Austrian Grand Prix, when the two penalty points he picked up for causing a collision with Lando Norris at last year’s race are wiped off his record.

Read next: McLaren rivals ‘chasing ghosts’ with ‘nothing to find’ on MCL39