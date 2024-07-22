McLaren were not alone in ordering their drivers to revert positions in Hungary, but Lance Stroll did not listen to his Aston Martin team.

The focus was on McLaren out front when it came to their team orders as they looked to secure a one-two finish, instructions which almost turned a routine charge to the chequered flag into something far more controversial.

Lance Stroll silent on Fernando Alonso yield demand

Oscar Piastri led the race for McLaren until the second round of pit-stops, where McLaren undercut him with team-mate Lando Norris who assumed the lead, though with the order to let Piastri back through. For some 20 laps, he refused to do so.

Norris ultimately obliged, allowing Piastri to take his first Grand Prix win, but Stroll was not so cooperative down at Aston Martin when they told him to yield P10 and the final point to team-mate Fernando Alonso.

In a radio exchange missed by the TV broadcast, Stroll’s race engineer Andrew Vizard requested several times that Stroll allow Alonso through into P10 before the chequered flag.

“Now. You need to switch back before the line, Fernando is four seconds behind you, there’s no pressure behind,” came the first request. That was met by silence.

“Lance, I suggest you drop back, let Fernando pass. He’s four seconds back,” Vizard urged again. Still, Stroll had no reply to offer.

“Okay, that’s the flag. That is the flag.” With that final message from Vizard, Stroll’s window to let Alonso through had gone and he claimed the final point on offer in Hungary.

Key talking points from a dramatic Hungarian Grand Prix

👉 Lando Norris’ indecision turns Oscar Piastri pandemonium into sour McLaren moment

👉 Revealed: Every word exchanged between furious Max Verstappen and Gianpiero Lambiase

Neither Aston Martin driver addressed this team orders snub after the race, though Alonso – who started on the soft tyre and pitted for the first time on Lap 7 – believed the wrong strategy was chosen.

“I think the strategy was not the right one today,” he said, “obviously, now after the race, easy to say.

“I think we stopped on Lap 7 and then from that point, 63 laps with one medium, one hard, was a little bit optimistic.

“So, not a great pace and the strategy didn’t help.”

Sitting P5 in the Constructors’ Championship, Aston Martin must keep a close eye on VCARB a position and just 36 points behind after the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Read next – Hungarian Grand Prix driver ratings: Max Verstappen hit with worst score after Hungary nightmare