Lance Stroll did not swear at his mechanics in a Spanish Grand Prix meltdown as had been claimed.

That clarification comes from Harry Rush, a mechanic on Lance Stroll’s side of the garage, and follows the comments made by Aston Martin chief trackside officer Mike Krack, who shut down the idea that Stroll had worsened his injuries in this apparent incident.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

In a statement issued to PlanetF1.com, Aston Martin confirmed that Stroll would not participate in the race due to hand and wrist pain, a legacy of the injuries he suffered in a bike accident in early 2023, according to the team.

“Over the course of the past six weeks Lance has been experiencing pain in his hand and wrist, which his medical consultant believes is in relation to the procedure he underwent in 2023,” the statement read.

“As a result his medical team have confirmed that he will not race tomorrow and he will undergo a procedure to rectify these issues before focusing on his recovery.”

Hours earlier, Stroll had suffered elimination in the second Q2 stage of qualifying, and according to the BBC, had ‘lost his temper’ in the immediate aftermath, with ‘word going around the paddock that Stroll had broken things in the garage and sworn at team members.’

An Aston Martin spokesperson reacted with: “Lance was upset.”

However, when the racing.news Instagram account shared the BBC’s report, Harry Rush took to the comments to reveal that Stroll’s crew had definitely not been subject to swearing from the 26-year-old Canadian.

“Swore at team members? Absolutely not true,” Rush responded.

The spokesperson had also stated that Stroll’s post-qualifying meltdown and the injury were unrelated.

It echoed comments from Mike Krack, formerly Aston Martin’s team principal turned chief trackside officer, who was asked if Stroll had ‘exacerbated the injury by smashing something on the table.’

“No, no,” he replied to the media, including PlanetF1.com.

“First of all, I was on the pit wall and I have not heard anything. I think this is typical [media stories].”

The Spanish Grand Prix brought the curtain down on the European triple-header, but after a free weekend, F1 2025 returns to action with Stroll’s home race, the Canadian Grand Prix, on June 15.

Krack admitted that it was “difficult to predict anything or to say anything” on Stroll’s procedure and recovery, adding: “We will have to see what the next days are bringing.

“So I understand that there will be more tests, more checks going on over the next days, and we will know more in the coming days.

“At the moment, it’s really difficult to tell you how it’s going to go and what is going to happen in the next days, but we will find out.”

Felipe Drugovich and Stoffel Vandoorne are on the Aston Martin books as reserve drivers, and so represent potential replacement options for Stroll in Canada.

While Mercedes reserve driver Valtteri Bottas has also been flagged as a potential replacement, PlanetF1.com understands no deal is currently in place that would afford Aston Martin access to the Finn.

However, with deals in place with McLaren and Williams for the 10-time race winner’s services, Mercedes is understood to be open to the concept.

