It is time to bring you up to speed with the latest key talking points from the world of Formula 1 as the United States Grand Prix looms.

Talk continues surrounding Lance Stroll and that altercation in Qatar with his trainer, though it has been claimed that his United States GP collision with Fernando Alonso a year prior was “a billion times worse”, while Lando Norris has been tipped for a surprise victory this time around at the Circuit of The Americas.

All this and more, so let us dive into the action…

Peter Windsor highlights “billion times worse” Lance Stroll incident

The 2022 United States GP was the scene for a high-speed shunt involving Stroll and Alonso, who now of course find themselves as Aston Martin team-mates, with Alonso having comfortably had the beating of Stroll during F1 2023.

And the frustration boiled over for Stroll in Qatar, where it looked like he pushed his trainer Henry Howe in the garage, this clash resulting in a formal warning for the Canadian racer.

Not that it was even a patch on what went down with Alonso in Austin last season, so says Windsor.

“I mean, pushing aside, brushing aside his physio is a little bit normal, isn’t it?” Windsor said in his latest YouTube stream.

“I think more to the point is why they gave him such a lenient fine, or penalty, after that business last year in Austin when he took Fernando Alonso off on the straight.

“That was a billion times worse than he did after Qatar when he got out of the car.”

Lance Stroll “suspicions” raised by Aston Martin

Stroll is now without a point over the last five rounds, a highly-concerning slump as the declining Aston Martin team desperately try to fight off McLaren’s push to pinch P4 in the Constructors’ Championship.

But, team boss Mike Krack does not believe Stroll is at the end of the road yet, instead pointing the finger at the AMR23 for his woes, with Stroll having claimed that the AMR23 development programme has not delivered and actually made the AMR23 “trickier” to drive.

“We have suspicions and indications, and this is I think what Lance is referring to,” Krack told Motorsport.com.

“But then we need to make the according changes and see if this is confirmed, that if you improve that, he improves as well.”

Lando Norris to become race winner in Austin?

Stroll will very much hope for no collisions with Alonso at the United States GP this around, with the rumour mill already swirling on his Aston Martin future, but the situation is far more promising for McLaren and Norris heading into the race weekend.

As Norris chases a fourth podium finish on the trot, the one achievement which continues to allude him is a race victory, that ticked off by rookie team-mate Oscar Piastri who won the sprint in Qatar.

But, 1996 World Champion Damon Hill believes the United States GP could be Norris’ time to finally clear that hurdle.

“I think Lando has got to win,” said Hill. “He’s due [a win] isn’t he Lando? Sprint Lando, race is going to be Max.”

Toto Wolff comments on Lewis Hamilton-George Russell shunt

A familiar face of the paddock is expected to return in Austin, that being Mercedes boss Wolff, who has been calling the shots from home while recovering from knee surgery.

And one of his main points of concern when back on the ground will be to assess the relationship of his drivers, with Hamilton and Russell having collided on the opening lap in Qatar, eliminating Hamilton there and then.

Hamilton took full blame and insisted he and Russell remain on good terms, with Wolff confident neither driver is acting without the team front and centre in their mind.

“It was frustrating to leave a lot of points on the table, particularly as the pace of the car was strong,” he said.

“It was encouraging though to see how the drivers and the team reacted. Both Lewis and George know the team comes first and do not ever intend to jeopardise that.”

Christian Horner addresses Helmut Marko feud talk

Red Bull principal Horner and advisor Marko have now both moved to quash claims that recently emerged in Brazil placing Horner as part of an attempted coup to oust Marko, with a meeting scheduled this week.

Horner spoke very positively about his relationship with Marko, who he has “no desire” to see be pushed towards the Red Bull exit door.

“Without Helmut, I wouldn’t be in the position that I am today,” Horner told the Mirror. “Like with the young drivers that he has given an opportunity, he also gave me that opportunity.

“We’ve always enjoyed a very strong and open relationship.”

