Untelevised team radio footage from the Dutch Grand Prix has uncovered the moment Lance Stroll called for drivers who ignored a red light at the end of the pit lane to be given a stop-and-go penalty.

It comes after Oliver Bearman and Gabriel Bortoleto were both given reprimands for crossing a red light ahead of the restart at Zandvoort.

Lance Stroll calls for FIA to issue stop-and-go penalties over team radio

The Dutch Grand Prix was red flagged at the end of the opening lap after Max Verstappen crashed heavily at the final corner in slippery conditions, with the drivers lining up in the pit lane during the delay.

As the restart procedure began, the light at the end of the pit lane suddenly turned from green to red, briefly leaving a number of drivers stuck in the pit lane.

Bearman was seen exiting the pit lane just as the light turned red, with Audi driver Bortoleto following him in the queue.

The pair were each given reprimands, with the stewards deciding against a “very significant penalty” as the breaches took place during the restart procedure.

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Stroll was the first to realise that the light had turned red and stopped at the end of the pit lane before asking his Aston Martin team about the situation.

The full exchange went as follows:

Stroll: “The light’s red, huh? The light’s red.”

Aston Martin: “Checking, I’m checking.”

Stroll: “I’m not going unless it’s green.”

Aston Martin: “Understood, Lance.”

As the seconds ticked by, Stroll became increasingly frustrated before calling for every driver who ignored the red light to be given a stop-and-go penalty.

Stroll: “Tell me if I can go or not.”

Aston Martin: “Waiting to hear back from the FIA.”

Stroll: “So everybody that went under red should get a penalty.”

Aston Martin: “Yep, yep.”

Stroll: “Stop and go.”

Aston Martin: “Understood, we’ll report it.”

Stroll: “It’s the rules.”

Aston Martin: “The back of the pack is in [Turn] 9, so you can build temp.”

Stroll was not the only driver bemused by the red light suddenly appearing at the end of the pit lane, with Sergio Perez also heard raising the matter with Cadillac.

Perez said: “Why is [it] red, the pit lane exit?”

Cadillac replied: “We are talking to directors.”

Aston Martin secured its second points finish of the F1 2026 season as Stroll’s teammate Fernando Alonso claimed ninth place.

Alonso’s best result of the year coincided with the arrival of Honda’s upgraded engine, following on from the introduction of a B-spec car at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Stroll, who retired after 45 laps at Zandvoort, revealed that his race was compromised by damage.

He told PlanetF1.com and other media outlets: “We had no pace the whole race and then we saw some damage.

“We can’t, I think, calculate how much it was, but it felt huge. The car was just sliding everywhere and no pace, so I think the damage was just pretty big.

“We had no pace, so then we went to early stop and stuff. The hard is working, but we just were slow on every tyre.

“But I think it’s just huge damage in the car.”

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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