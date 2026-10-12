Lance Stroll has been given a warning by the FIA stewards following an investigation at the Singapore Grand Prix.

Said investigation centred around Stroll’s alleged non-compliant departure from the pit lane during his reconnaissance lap. The stewards decided that Stroll had failed to comply with the race director’s instructions, issuing a warning to the Aston Martin driver.

Lance Stroll warned following FIA investigation

If drivers were not performing a practice start before their lap to the grid, they were required to cross the white line at pit exit in Singapore, as to avoid any collisions with a driver who was doing a practice start.

Before lights out, the stewards confirmed that Stroll would be investigated after the race.

The subsequent decision was a warning for the Canadian.

The verdict reads: “The stewards reviewed video evidence.

“When Car 18 left the pit lane during the reconnaissance laps without performing a practice start, the car did not cross the white line at pit exit and therefore did not comply with the requirement set out in item 6.5 of the Race Director’s Competition Notes.”

Stroll’s race ended on Lap 39. He went into the run-off at Turn 14, found reverse, but quickly parked his AMR26 trackside.

That triggered the Virtual Safety Car.

Stroll’s Singapore Grand Prix DNF marked his 11th of the season. It was his fifth in the last six races, reliability issues having crept back in for the Aston Martin and Honda alliance.

Following the race, the cause behind Stroll’s latest retirement emerged.

“We had seen drivability issues during the race, and then the clutch was too hot, so we had to stop,” the 27-year-old told PlanetF1.com and other accredited media following the Singapore Grand Prix.

Asked how tough it was to drive the car up to the point of parking it, Stroll added: “Just those issues. Drivability was the biggest thing we were struggling with.

“We just try and make things better for the next one.”

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Stroll is one of three drivers yet to get off the mark in F1 2026, alongside Cadillac pairing Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas.

Aston Martin’s seven championship points thus far have been scored by Fernando Alonso, who secured 10th in Monaco, P9 at Zandvoort and eighth at the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia.

Despite a challenging first season for the Aston Martin and Honda project, the team is only five points behind Williams and ninth in the Constructors’ standings. Audi is then another 11 points up the road in eighth.

F1 2026 resumes with the United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of The Americas.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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