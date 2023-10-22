Lance Stroll under FIA investigation before US Grand Prix even begins

Lance Stroll has come to the attention of the FIA stewards even before the US Grand Prix has got underway…

The Aston Martin driver is one of four drivers set to start the United States Grand Prix from the pitlane, with the team having made the decision to break parc ferme conditions and make setup changes to their cars as a result of poor performance through the weekend.

But Stroll has managed to pick himself up an FIA investigation before the race at the Circuit of the Americas has even begun, due to a pre-race transgression.

Lance Stroll picks up FIA investigation for United States Grand Prix

With Stroll starting the race from the pitlane for the US Grand Prix, it appeared the Canadian had forgotten this fact as he headed out on track when the pitlane opened ahead of the race start.

Completing his reconnaissance lap, Stroll headed back around to the grid, only to realise his error as he approached the back of the pack and stopped his car.

Aston Martin were able to make a gap in the pitwall to bring the AMR23 back to the pits, but the incident has already resulted in the FIA stewards taking note. A message appeared from Race Control at 19:34, 26 minutes ahead of the race, to confirm Stroll’s failure to enter the pitlane as expected will be investigated following the chequered flag.

Stroll was a retirement from Saturday’s Sprint race, having encountered an issue with his brakes that required an overnight investigation.

“It was a good start to the race; I made up a couple of places during the opening laps and I was happy with my overtake on Daniel [Ricciardo],” he said.

“After that my tyres were beginning to fall away and I began losing the feeling with the brakes, so we had to retire and investigate. We’ll regroup tonight – with the benefit of having had some more running – and prepare to go again.”

