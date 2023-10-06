Angry Lance Stroll clashes with trainer after latest Q1 exit in Qatar

Lance Stroll was not a happy bunny after falling to elimination at the Q1 stage of qualifying for the Qatar Grand Prix.

The Canadian racer has come under mounting pressure as F1 2023 has progressed, with two-time World Champion Fernando Alonso doing the majority of the heavy lifting in Aston Martin’s fight to retain P4 in the Constructors’ Championship.

And as McLaren close in, Qatar would have been the perfect time for Stroll to deliver an improved showing, though the race weekend did not get off to a positive start. Instead, it was a further Q1 elimination.

Lance Stroll furious after Qatar Q1 exit

Following his return to the garage after that Q1 elimination, Stroll was seen pushing past his performance coach and osteopath, Henry Howe, who had approached him as he exited the cockpit of the Aston Martin AMR23.

Howe then followed Stroll to the exit at the rear of the garage, where the cameras captured an aggressive outburst of some form from the driver as he went through the door.

Alonso comfortably cleared the Q1 hurdle, 1.1 seconds faster than his team-mate.

Media personnel attempted to quiz Stroll on what went down after the session, though responses of “Yeah, sh*t”, “I don’t know” and “Keep driving” were all that Stroll had to say.