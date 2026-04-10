Lance Stroll confirmed that he spoke with Max Verstappen ahead of signing up for his GT3 debut this weekend.

Stroll will get behind the wheel of Aston Martin GT3 machinery at Circuit Paul Ricard. Stroll also confirmed that Aston Martin’s current Formula 1 struggles played a role in his decision to pursue a GT racing debut.

Lance Stroll confirms Max Verstappen GT3 advice

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Stroll will partner Spanish duo Roberto Merhi – a former Marussia F1 driver – and Mari Boya for the six-hour race, taking place at Paul Ricard.

The race is round one of the 2026 GT World Challenge Europe season. It will run almost entirely in night-time conditions, getting underway at 6pm on Saturday April 11 and finishing at midnight.

Alongside Merhi and Boya, Stroll will pilot the #18 Comtoyou Racing Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 Evo.

Stroll joined his fellow drivers at Paul Ricard for a Prologue test on Wednesday.

Stroll follows in Verstappen’s footsteps by entering the world of GT Racing. Verstappen’s team will be in action at Paul Ricard, though Verstappen is not scheduled to compete.

He is due to race in the 24 Hours of Nurburgring qualifiers later this month, partnering Austria’s Lucas Auer.

Stroll confirmed that he spoke with Verstappen ahead of aligning with Comtoyou for Paul Ricard.

“We talked about whom to contact, and since he’s already involved in GT racing, we discussed it a bit,” said Stroll, as per Motorsport.com.

“Everyone enjoys driving GT3 cars — they’re fun.”

F1 2026 life has been challenging for Stroll, who is yet to finish a grand prix in the Aston Martin AMR26.

Aston Martin sits bottom of the Constructors’ standings.

Stroll admitted that “this year we don’t have a very competitive car”, and so with Formula 1 into its April break, Stroll confirmed that GT Racing “was an idea to change things up a bit — a different mindset during the break”.

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Stroll does have prior experience of sports car racing, having appeared in the 24 Hours of Daytona back in 2016 and 2018.

“I really enjoyed racing the 24 Hours of Daytona. It’s a race I truly loved,” Stroll confirmed.

The F1 2026 campaign resumes in Miami at the start of May. Stroll suggested last time out at Suzuka that Aston Martin’s current issues are a “combination” of the AMR26 chassis, and the Honda power unit.

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