Lance Stroll says he’s open to doing more GT3 races as he had great fun during the Paul Ricard event, even if the result didn’t go his team’s way.

Behind the wheel of the second Comtoyou entry in the number 18 along with former Manor F1 driver Roberto Merhi and Aston Martin Academy prospect Mari Boya, Stroll and his team endured a penalty-riddled race.

Lance Stroll open to more GT3 races after debut

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Racking up eight minutes and 25 seconds’ worth of penalties, Stroll’s night ended in the pit lane when Comtoyou Racing retired the car due to a gear selection issue.

Despite the issues with the #18, which included blue flag infringements and track limits violations, Stroll enjoyed his time in the GT3.

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“I enjoyed my debut in the Aston Martin Vantage GT3 and even with limited preparation I felt good in the car, and the pace was very encouraging,” he said as per motorsport.com.

“I was one of the fastest during my stint and every lap, I was getting more comfortable with the car and improving my lap times.

“Of course, the race was basically over when I started my stint due to several issues we’d had, but nevertheless it was great to drive, run in the race conditions at night, and gain experience in a highly competitive championship.

“I’d like to thank the team for bringing the opportunity together really quickly and for giving us a fast car to drive. It was great fun!”

Although the #18 Aston Martin qualified 15th on the grid, Boya dropped outside the top 30 in the early stages of the race.

With the penalties adding up, the team was out of contention by the time Stroll climbed into the car for the final two hours.

Stroll, though, would happily contest another GT3 race in the future.

“I had a lot of fun, and I look forward to doing more GT racing soon,” he said.

“Let’s see when the calendar allows, but I look forward to driving the Vantage GT3 again soon.”

Although this year’s Formula 1 programme began as a 24-race season, it is already down to 22 with Bahrain and Saudi Arabia cancelled due to world events.

F1’s next official break falls after July’s Hungarian Grand Prix with the Magny-Cours round of the GT World Challenge taking place during the F1 break.

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