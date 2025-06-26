Lance Stroll is confident that his recent wrist surgery will be the long-term fix he needs to keep himself back in the racing game.

Stroll fractured both of his wrists in a cycling accident just before the start of the F1 2023 season; when those injuries came back to haunt him in Spain this year, he needed another surgery to solve the issue.

Lance Stroll confident wrist injury is healed

Just before the start of the F1 2023 season, Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll sustained injuries in both of his wrists in a cycling accident.

Fifteen days ahead of the season-opening race in Bahrain, Stroll broke his big toe and his right wrist and also sustained a hairline fracture in his left wrist. Two days after the incident, he underwent surgery in Barcelona courtesy of noted arm and wrist specialist Dr. Javier Mir — and Dr. Mir told him that if he was diligent, he could be back in the car by the start of the year.

Stroll claimed that rehabilitation became his “full-time job” in an Instagram post at the time where he shared just how much work he put in to be ready to rejoin the F1 field at the start of the year.

He spent 10 hours a day working with osteopaths, performance coaches, and physio Rob Madden; though he was still in pain, he managed to finish sixth in the 2023 season opener.

But after qualifying for the 2025 Spanish Grand Prix, Stroll’s wrist began to bother him again.

“Over the course of the past six weeks Lance has been experiencing pain in his hand and wrist, which his medical consultant believes is in relation to the procedure he underwent in 2023,” Aston Martin said in a statement.

“As a result his medical team have confirmed that he will not race tomorrow and he will undergo a procedure to rectify these issues before focusing on his recovery.”

Stroll was under the knife yet again shortly after, and he was able to return to the cockpit in time for his home race, the Canadian Grand Prix; there, he finished 17th, the final driver to finish the race.

Now that he’s had some time to completely recover, though, Stroll is confident that his injury has been healed.

In response to a question from PlanetF1.com regarding his recovery plan, he said, “I’ve been working on it. Just gym stuff and, you know, stretching.”

Asked if he felt confident that this most recent surgery has rectified his problem in the long run, he replied, “Yeah, it should be good to go.”

The 2025 season has been a particularly challenging one for the Aston Martin outfit; though it’s sitting eighth overall in the constructors’ standings, the team can’t rest on its laurels as Sauber and Alpine are hot on its heels.

After Canada, Stroll claimed there had been ‘no change’ in his car, but in Austria, he’d taken a more tempered view of his challenges.

“I think it’s always tough jumping straight into the pen after 57 lap race,” he said, laughing, “when you’re just grinding it out and things just don’t go your way.

“I mean, reflecting on the last few weeks for sure, it’s not been where I want to be and getting the results I want to get. I think the car has definitely been a more competitive spot. Fernando has demonstrated that.

“So, yeah, just looking forward to this weekend. It’s a track I always love, coming back to good memories here over the years.

“Great, great lap here, just going through the mountains and the elevation change, and it’s always a short lap, always a tight grid. It’s always exciting.

“So yeah, just looking forward to the weekend.”

