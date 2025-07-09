Despite finishing seventh at Silverstone for his first points in six race weekends, Lance Stroll says his AMR25 was the “worst piece of sh*t I’ve ever driven in my life”.

After a double points haul to start his F1 2025 campaign, Stroll has struggled to reach the top ten in the Grands Prix and only added to his points in the Miami Sprint.

Lance Stroll: It’s the worst piece of sh*t I’ve ever driven

It subsequently emerged that the Canadian was battling with wrist and hand pain, Aston Martin saying it was in “relation to the procedure he underwent in 2023” when he fractured both of his wrists in a cycling accident just before the start of the season.

He underwent further surgery before returning to the track at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Stroll faced arguably his biggest on-track test since at the British Grand Prix as the rain bucketed down at Silverstone, making it difficult for the drivers to even stay on the track.

Inspired strategy calls from Aston Martin in the changeable conditions saw Stroll running up in third place before he was overtaken by Nico Hulkenberg and then Lewis Hamilton as the track began to dry out in the final stint.

Stroll dropped to seventh by the end of the 52-lap race, scoring his first Grand Prix points in 10 races.

Aston Martin team-mates: F1 2025 head-to-head stats

👉 F1 2025: Head-to-head qualifying statistics between team-mates

👉 F1 2025: Head-to-head race statistics between team-mates

He, however, wasn’t happy with the handling of his AMR25, especially on the intermediate tyres.

Speaking with his race engineer Gary Gannon on the cool down lap, the 26-year-old had a few choice words to describe his Aston Martin F1 car.

Gannon: Chequered flag Lance, chequered flag.

Stroll [inaudible in places]: On this tyre, on the intermediate, I’m losing like seconds a lap.

Gannon: Despite all that Lance, you finished P7. You did amazing with the car you have underneath you. That was a brilliant drive, okay? Really good. You finished P7, Fernando P9, so we’ll take those points. Really good job despite battling all that, really good.

Gannon: Okay Lance, so yeah, crazy car to drive, amazing finish.

Stroll: Crazy is an understatement. I mean, it’s the worst piece of sh*t I’ve ever driven in my life to be honest. But it’s okay. Seventh.

Gannon: Yeah, it’s a good drive Lance, a good result, a good result from a difficult day and you did a great job in all those conditions.

Stroll’s points mean Aston Martin are tied with Racing Bulls on 36 points in the Constructors’ Championship, the two teams only five points down on Sauber who bagged a podium with Hulkenberg.

Speaking to the media, including PlanetF1.com, after the Grand Prix, Stroll said P7 was the best he could’ve hoped for given his tyre issues on both the intermediate and the soft Pirelli rubber.

“I think the result was good. I think we had a lot of degradation, and couldn’t really fight with that kind of degradation,” he said.

“The Sauber had a lot more grip, so this had a much, much faster car.

“I think with the degradation we have, we couldn’t have gotten a better result. Honestly, I was barely able to stay on the track at the end with the soft tyre because it was just completely grained.

“And also the intermediate tyre just losing 20 seconds of race time compared to the Sauber at one point in the race, just huge degradation.

“With that kind of deg it’s going to be hard to fight, but it’s a good result, good strategy calls. So that was good.”

Read next: Oscar Piastri makes Max Verstappen evade claim after contentious British GP incident