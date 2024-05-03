Daniel Ricciardo shouldn’t expect an apology from Lance Stroll for crashing into him in China as the Aston Martin driver says that’s “history” and not a topic he wants to speak about.

Stroll was slapped with a 10-second penalty as well as two penalty points on his Super Licence after rear-ending Ricciardo in Turn 14 as the drivers geared up for a restart of a Safety Car period.

Lance Stroll: It was a very unfortunate ending to it

As those ahead of him checked up through the hairpin when Fernando Alonso had a lock-up, Stroll crashed into the back of the VCARB01 putting Ricciardo out of the race.

Stroll finished outside the points after serving his penalty.

But while many pundits have since voiced their surprise that the Canadian didn’t take ownership of the mistake, for Stroll it’s a closed subject as he’s moved on.

“It’s history now,” insisted the Aston Martin driver. “I’m focused on this weekend.

“I don’t really want to go too much into detail about it. It was unfortunate, for sure.

“You know, I was also trying to have a good race, and it was a very unfortunate ending to it, but just focused on Miami now.”

Asked if he will speak to Ricciardo, he replied: “That’s not for this room. Those things are done behind closed doors.”

That’s if Ricciardo even opens the door to the Canadian.

After all, the Aussie doesn’t believe an apology from Stroll would go anywhere after he refused to take blame for the incident in China.

“I would say no, because I feel it’s not going to go anywhere,” he said when asked if he’d seek out Stroll.

“If he texted just saying, ‘Yeah, you know, my bad’, whatever… I can accept an apology, I’m not that much of an asshole. But the fact that there’s not even that…

“He clearly doesn’t think he did anything wrong. So I guess there’s not much to say.

“Obviously, if we sit next to each other in the drivers’ briefing and he wants to chat, I’m not going to ignore him or anything.”

