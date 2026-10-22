Aston Martin has confirmed that Lance Stroll will miss FP1 at the Mexican Grand Prix, where Jak Crawford will return to the cockpit.

The announcement, made on the eve of the young American’s home event in Austin, means that Aston Martin will fulfil its rookie FP1 session requirements with Crawford’s appearance in Mexico City.

Jak Crawford to replace Lance Stroll in Mexican GP FP1

Formula 1’s next triple-header begins this week with the United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of The Americas. Trips to Mexico City and Sao Paulo follow.

Aston Martin has confirmed that at the Mexican GP, Crawford will take part in his fourth FP1 session of the season.

The Silverstone squad’s 21-year-old reserve driver will replace Stroll for that session.

Each team is required to field a rookie – defined as a driver with two or less grands prix experience – in four FP1s across a season. Each driver must give up their cockpit twice in a year as a result.

Reacting to the announcement, Crawford said: “I’m really looking forward to getting back behind the wheel of the AMR26 in Mexico City. It’s a special circuit for me as it’s where I made my FP1 debut last year, so it’s great to return with more experience under my belt.

“I’ve learned a lot through my time on track and in the simulator this season, and I’m looking forward to putting that into practice.

“It’s also special to be announcing this during my home race weekend in Austin. As always, the focus will be on making the most of the session and delivering useful feedback for the team.”

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Aston Martin chief trackside officer Mike Krack added: “We are pleased to give Jak another opportunity in the AMR26.

“He returns to Mexico City with considerably more experience than when he made his FP1 debut there last year.

“His contributions through our simulator and testing programmes have been valuable, and this session provides another opportunity to demonstrate his capabilities while supporting the team’s preparations for the weekend.”

Crawford, who finished runner-up in the 2025 Formula 2 championship, made his first FP1 appearance of F1 2026 at Suzuka. He was back in the AMR26 at the Red Bull Ring and Spa.

It has been a challenging campaign for the Aston Martin team and new engine supplier Honda, with reliability wobbles having set back in over recent rounds.

Stroll has recorded five DNFs across the last six rounds. Fernando Alonso meanwhile complained of driveability and deployment issues with the Honda PU last time out in Singapore.

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