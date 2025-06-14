Lance Stroll said he has not experienced any pain upon his return to the Aston Martin cockpit despite crashing out of FP2 in Canada.

Having missed the race in Spain and undergone a procedure to address hand and wrist pain, Stroll was back behind the wheel for Aston Martin at his home race, the Canadian Grand Prix, though found his second practice session cut short after hitting the wall early in the session.

Lance Stroll pain-free at Canadian GP

Stroll got some laps in with Aston Martin F1 machinery at Circuit Paul Ricard ahead of his return to competitive action in Canada, and while the first hour of practice ahead of the Grand Prix went by smoothly, FP2 met an abrupt end as Stroll hit the wall coming out of Turn 7.

The impact crushed the front-left steering arm on his Aston Martin, as Stroll was asked by the team to come to a stop, that the end of his running for the day.

Asked by media to explain how the crash happened, Stroll replied: “Just a bit of understeer and touched the wall.”

And as for how it felt to be back in the car, he said: “Yeah, it felt quite good, so I was happy.”

With Stroll making such a swift return to action after his injury and procedure, that FP2 incident only raised further questions over how he was finding the experience of being back on track.

But, when asked if he felt any pain at all, Stroll confirmed: “No, felt good.”

And when quizzed on how the Aston Martin AMR25 was feeling up until that incident, Stroll replied: “It was like the first lap, so tough to say.

“But we’ll reset and go again tomorrow.”

Asked to include the experience from FP1 in that assessment, Stroll added: “Yeah, not too bad, made some changes. Unfortunately, we didn’t really get to feel the changes we made.”

Aston Martin and Stroll have reason for optimism though looking ahead to qualifying day in Canada, with Fernando Alonso having placed his AMR25 P5 in the FP2 standings.

