Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll has put a stop to the rumours that he could turn his attention from Formula 1 to a tennis career.

And that is because he has no idea why there is a theory that he is anywhere near good enough at tennis to do that, as he pointed to Sky F1 lead commentator David Croft.

Lance Stroll is not Canada’s next pro tennis star

It was during the summer of an at times challenging F1 2023 campaign for Stroll that the bizarre rumour gained traction that he could quit Aston Martin – the F1 team owned by his billionaire father Lawrence – to pursue a tennis career instead.

These rumours were references in a bold prediction from Croft on a previous episode of the Sky F1 podcast.

“I have a little feeling that in about a year and a half’s time, Lance Stroll will race his last race in F1 and go and do something else,” Croft said in 2023.

“I don’t think Formula 1 is the sport he wanted to go into when he was younger. He was a massive tennis talent, one of the best youngsters in Canada at the time.

“I just wonder if he will go off and find something that fulfils him more and brings him more excitement.

“I look at him sometimes and think, ‘You want to be doing something else, don’t you?’.“

Skip forward to the eve of F1 2025 and Stroll is not mastering the grass courts of Wimbledon or the Roland Garros clay, instead, he is gearing up for his fifth season as an Aston Martin driver, continuing to partner two-time World Champion Fernando Alonso as the team eagerly await the arrival of F1 design guru Adrian Newey at the start of March.

So, what about those tennis rumours? Well, Stroll set the record straight ahead of his ninth season in Formula 1.

When his apparent tennis sensation talents were brought up on The Fast And The Curious podcast, Stroll responded: “Be careful, don’t believe everything you read!

“No, I’m really not that good at tennis! Someone came up with that, I don’t really know how that started brewing.

“I mean, I always grew up playing a lot of sports, for sure. They were saying like I was going on the ATP World Tennis tour. Am I good enough to do that? No.

“Someone came up with this, I think it was Crofty [David Croft], Crofty said it. Pulled that one out of somewhere, I don’t really know where.”

Both Stroll and Alonso are under contract at Aston Martin into the new F1 era from 2026, when the chassis and power unit regulations will receive a major revamp.

