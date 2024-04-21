Lance Stroll was in no mood to accept blame for the Chinese Grand Prix collision which landed him with a 10-second time penalty and a very angry Daniel Ricciardo.

Following a Safety Car period to cover the stricken Sauber of Valtteri Bottas – following a loss of power from his Ferrari engine – the race restart did not go to plan, with Stroll steaming into the back of Ricciardo’s RB, the damage sustained for Ricciardo enough to force his retirement later in the race.

Daniel Ricciardo not subject of Lance Stroll ‘idiot’ tag

With Stroll using the word “idiot” over team radio, Ricciardo was not best pleased, and responded with “f*ck that guy” after hearing this as he reflected on the incident with media personnel in Shanghai.

Stroll though has claimed that Ricciardo was not the specific target of his “idiot” claim, as the Canadian explained that braking in the pack ahead had led to the “concertina effect” which triggered the shunt, rather than his misjudgement, as Ricciardo had suggested.

“I don’t think it was him,” said Stroll in reference to Ricciardo. “Everyone just slammed on the brakes and he was the guy in front of me.

“So I don’t think he slammed on the brakes. It was a concertina effect.”

While Stroll did not believe he was at fault for that Ricciardo incident, the stewards did not share his opinion, as they instead handed out a 10-second time penalty to the Aston Martin driver, as well as two penalty points for his FIA Super Licence.

This verdict did not go down well with Stroll, who argued that the stewards should have considered this concertina effect instead of handing out that punishment.

“I think it’s just because of the fact that I hit the guy, but someone hit the brakes and caused a concertina,” Stroll said is response to his punishment.

“I don’t know, but I find it’s just – I got a penalty because of the end result that I hit Ricciardo, but it’s not like everything was normal and I just ploughed into the back of him.

“It was a really odd concertina effect that I would have liked to see the stewards take into consideration maybe a little bit more.

“I guess a little bit wrong place [at the wrong time] too, you know, I was on his gearbox kind of thing and ready for the restart and just very unlucky – we were having a good race until then, so it’s a shame.”

RB failed to score points in China, with Ricciardo’s team-mate Yuki Tsunoda also retiring after being hit by Kevin Magnussen’s Haas.

