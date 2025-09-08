Lance Stroll silence in bizarre post-Monza interview

Having walked away from the media pen at the Dutch Grand Prix, Lance Stroll once more was a man of few words with the press at Monza.

This time, the Aston Martin driver remained radio silent at stages of the interview, with a couple of questions earning only very short responses.

Lance Stroll has precious little to say at Monza

Aston Martin is a team on the rise in F1 2025, with three double points finishes achieved in their latest five grands prix. Stroll has been particularly impressive, moving two points ahead of two-time World Champion team-mate Fernando Alonso in the Drivers’ standings.

The Italian Grand Prix was not such a positive experience for Aston Martin, however. Alonso’s race ended on lap 26 due to a suspension failure, while Stroll crossed the line eighteenth.

It was not the most thrilling race from Stroll’s standpoint to discuss, though the lack of engagement with questions in the media pen, as he spoke to PlanetF1.com’s Thomas Maher and other media outlets, still came as a surprise.

Esteban Ocon received a five-second penalty for forcing Stroll off track at one stage. Asked for his thoughts on that, Stroll remained completely silent.

Upon a third attempt to get Stroll to offer any comment on the Ocon incident, Stroll did respond: “I don’t have anything to say about it.”

Being asked about his opening stint on the hard tyres, which covered most of his race, at least got a “yep”, while there was “not much” he could take away from Monza in terms of positives. The opportunity to add any further comment about his race was passed up.

Last time out at Zandvoort, Stroll had walked out of the media pen in the midst of a question from a journalist. It was a frustrating session for Stroll who had crashed out early in Q1.

Aston Martin’s in-house media were at least able to get a more detailed reflection from Stroll on his race.

“It was always going to be a tough race for us today here in Monza. We managed to make up a few positions with our tyre strategy and staying out long on that first stint,” he said.

“Unfortunately, we had some reliability issues during the pit stop at the end of the race and ended up in P18.

“We were hoping for a Safety Car which could have helped us at the right time to finish just about in the points but there weren’t any opportunities. We will look into it and now look ahead to Baku in two weeks.”

