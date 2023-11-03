Lance Stroll responds to speculation about his future amidst growing frustrations

Lance Stroll will not walk away from Aston Martin despite conceding there have been “some really frustrating days” this season.

Nearing the end of a trying season in which he has been notably second-best of the Aston Martin drivers, losing to Fernando Alonso in all the stats that matter, Stroll’s frustration has become evident.

Not only did he push his trainer after a Q1 exit in Qatar, but his responses during interviews have been borderline abrupt.

Has Lance Stroll fallen out of love with F1?

That has former F1 racer turned broadcaster Christian Danner saying it’s time for Stroll to decide if he wants to commit to Formula 1 or walk away.

“If someone approaches the matter with such listlessness, then there is a lack of fundamental love for this profession, for this privilege of being allowed to drive a Formula 1 car,” he told German publication Sport1.de.

“I think this decision-making process – what’s the point of all this, do I really want this – is what Stroll needs to do now,” he added. “It’s no use just running around, being grumpy, and in a bad mood.”

Stroll, though, has refuted the suggestion he’s fallen out of love with Formula 1 with the Canadian adamant he’ll be on the grid next season.

“Yeah, I mean, the plan is I’m staying next year,” he said.

“You know, it’s been a challenging season at times for sure. You know, some great highlights but also some really frustrating days of recent. But yeah, the plan is to keep going next year for sure.”

This year’s championship is the 25-year-old’s seventh season on the Formula 1 grid, and his fifth with the Silverstone team owned by his father Lawrence Stroll.

PlanetF1.com recommends

F1 2023: Head-to-head qualifying and race stats between team-mates

F1 2024 driver line-up: Who is confirmed for next season’s grid?

Last time out in Mexico neither Stroll nor Alonso saw the chequered flag in what was a wretched weekend for the Aston Martin teammates.

He’s hoping for better this weekend in Brazil, revealing Aston Martin have a few ideas about what to do to be more competitive.

“We have a few ideas, for sure,” he said. “I think a lot of analysis has gone into last weekend, coming into this weekend. So yeah, we’ll see how we go.”

But with Aston Martin’s admitting they got it wrong with their in-season upgrades, the team securing six podiums in the first eight Grands Prix and only one since Stroll was asked if he felt today’s car would be “faster or slower” than the Bahrain edition.

“I don’t know. It’s a good question. I mean, we started the season really strong. You know, always kind of fighting, finishing in the top five. And yeah, I mean coming into Bahrain, we were second, kind-of, quickest car.

“But it’s been more challenging lately. So, it’s a tough question. But, you know, Formula 1’s a development race throughout the year.

“So, I think there’s no doubt teams have improved. It’s a relative game. No one has the same car that they had at the first race of the season. So tough to say, but yeah, good question.”

Read next: Helmut Marko points the finger over shock Fernando Alonso to Red Bull rumours

<