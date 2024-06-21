Lance Stroll handed FIA summons after fan activity ‘non-attendance’ at Spanish GP

Lance Stroll has been called to see the FIA after an alleged breach of the sporting regulations, for “non-attendance at [a] fan engagement activity” in Barcelona.

The Aston Martin driver will report to the stewards with a team representative after an alleged breach of Article 19.2(c) of the sporting regulations, in which drivers have to be made available for fan engagement prior to FP1.

Drivers are contractually obliged to take part in fan and marketing engagement activities through their deals with their respective teams, as well as through Formula 1 and the FIA.

As a result, Stroll has been called to the stewards for his reported non-attendance as required by the regulations in Barcelona.

The relevant regulation states: “Within a one (1) hour period finishing no later than one and a half (1.5) hours prior to the scheduled start of P1, ten (10) drivers must be available for fan engagement activities for a maximum period of thirty (30) minutes each (this window includes the time required to travel to and return from the fan activity) within the one (1) hour period.”

On track, the Canadian finished 14th in FP1 at the Spanish Grand Prix, around 1.2 seconds off the pace set by McLaren driver Lando Norris in the first hour of running of the weekend.

