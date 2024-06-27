Lance Stroll said it would be “pretty f**king awesome” if Adrian Newey joined Aston Martin and described the departing Red Bull designer as the GOAT of Formula 1.

Despite a strong rumour that Newey’s next stop will be Ferrari, Aston Martin became a contender for his signature recently when reports emerged of the designer being given a private tour of their Silverstone base and, when asked about the possibility of him arriving, Stroll’s enthusiasm radiated through the Red Bull Ring paddock.

Lance Stroll gives Adrian Newey Aston Martin verdict

Newey is a man in demand with almost every team eager to entice him to their project but Aston seems to have a better chance than most given their deep investment into infrastructure and the ability to give Newey a pretty large cheque.

Asked by PlanetF1.com if he would be open to the idea of Newey joining, Stroll said “he’s someone that everyone would love to have in their team colours.”

“[It would be] pretty f**king awesome,” the Canadian said. “He’s the GOAT. I mean, he’s got more championships than anyone in this paddock so he’s someone that everyone would love to have in their team colours.

“I don’t think anyone would say no to having Adrian on board that’s for sure.

“I think lots of things are realistic in this sport, it’s full of surprises.

“We have a super exciting windtunnel, a very exciting campus. All the tools that a team wants and needs to succeed to be really, really competitive and I think it’s attractive for anyone in Formula 1 to be a part of this.

“It’s really not just about the facility we’re building. The goals that we have, to get to the front and the future and the tools. We have this incredible factory at Silverstone and this wind tunnel that’s being built, it’s very exciting for everyone.”

Stroll will be a part of the team for the foreseeable future after Aston Martin confirmed on Thursday the Canadian had agreed to a multi-year contract extension with the Silverstone outfit.

Asked about what makes him excited for the team going forward, Stroll listed the work behind the scenes as a key factor.

“The wind tunnel being built, the campus at Silverstone that’s growing, the talent that’s joining the team every day,” the 25-year-old said.

“Five years ago, we had, I think, 450 people on this team and now almost 1,000 people and you factor in a wind tunnel. That’s all exciting pieces of the puzzle coming together.”

