Lando Norris blames ‘amateur’ move for missing out on sprint victory

Lando Norris said he “left the door open like an amateur” and ultimately that cost him a potential sprint victory in Austria.

Norris, team-mate Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen were engaged in a thrilling contest at the start of the race but Norris went from hero to zero when a great lunge was followed by what he called an “amateur” move.

Verstappen stayed in the lead following the start but did so with both Norris and Piastri close behind, particularly in the three DRS zones. In Lap 5, Norris made a brave dive bomb into Turn 3, a move which gave him the lead, but even with the resulting DRS being in his favour, Verstappen was able to squeeze past going into Turn 4.

“A little bit like I saw at the end, I think once things settle in too much, it’s difficult once the tyres get too hot to do too much so I had to make the most of my opportunity,” he said of his initial overtake. “Then I messed it up and left the door open like an amateur.”

That move not only allowed Verstappen to pass but also Piastri who moved into P2, a position he kept until the chequered flag.

But despite the win alluding the team, McLaren came away with the most points as a team and it was a performance that gave Norris optimism for Sunday’s race.

“It was a good race between us, especially with Max at the beginning, it was good fun,” the man currently P2 in the standings said. “Probably some things I definitely should have done a bit better in my battle but I understand that and the pace of the car was very strong, especially the end of the race.

“I had a good battle trying to get past Oscar but just didn’t have enough speed with how much you lose in the middle sector. [But it was] a good load of points for us as McLaren. So a good job to the team and of course, Max and Oscar for the podium.

“Some things can be improved but we’re there and we can definitely give them a fight tomorrow.”

Asked if McLaren could have got the win if they had worked as a team, Norris disagreed and suggested they should be allowed to race.

“I don’t think so, honestly, I think that we’re fair to race and it was just too difficult to get past but the pace was good,” he said.

“I don’t think we had the pace to go with Max. I think he was maybe a little bit too quick for us today but tomorrow is another day and we’ll try again.”

