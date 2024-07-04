Lando Norris backtracks on Max Verstappen ‘apology’ demand after Austria clash

Speaking with Max Verstappen in the days since their Austrian GP clash, Lando Norris says no apology was forthcoming but having reviewed their battle, he didn’t feel one was required.

Much has been said about Norris and Verstappen’s battle at the Austrian Grand Prix where Formula 1’s newest rivalry ignited as the protagonists clashed while fighting for the lead.

Lando Norris’ U-Turn after reviewing the battle

As Norris tried to overtake around the outside of Turn 3, which was not his first attempt at grabbing the lead, Verstappen turned in on him with the resulting contact leaving both drivers with a rear-wheel puncture.

A fuming Norris, who retired from the race such was the damage to his car, told the media he’d lose “respect” for the Red Bull driver if Verstappen didn’t admit he was to blame.

But days later, and having reviewed the incident several times, the McLaren driver has had a change of opinion.

“Honestly, I don’t think he needed to apologise,” he said during Thursday’s driver press conference at Silverstone. “I think some of the things I said in the [media] pen after the race were just more because I was frustrated at the time.

“A lot of adrenaline, a lot of emotions, I probably said some things I didn’t necessarily believe especially later on in the week.

“It was tough. It was a pretty pathetic incident in terms of what ended both our races.

“It wasn’t like a hit, it wasn’t like an obvious bit of contact, it was the probably one of the smallest bits of contact you could have but with a pretty terrible consequence for both of us, especially for myself.

“So yeah, he doesn’t need to. I don’t expect an apology from him. I don’t think he should apologise.

“I thought as a review it was good racing, at times close to the edge. But as I said we’ve spoken about it and we are both happy to go racing again.”

Lando Norris: Max Verstappen has a very different way of racing

The Red Bull Ring battle was by no means Norris’ first tussle with Verstappen this season but it was by far the most intense.

And it could just be the beginning.

McLaren have closed the gap on Red Bull since Miami resulting in one race victory and three runner-up results for Norris before Sunday’s crash.

But while the outcome wasn’t what Norris had hoped for, he learned “many” lessons of which one was that Verstappen races “very different” to the drivers he’s used to fighting.

“I learned many things,” he replied. “I think a lot of stuff I was anticipating and knew about but it’s still different… You’re fighting against different people, you’re fighting in different ways at the top compared to when you’re a bit further back like we have done the last kind of year or so.

“But at the same time Max has a very different way of racing compared to a lot of others and that’s some of the reasons why he’s a champion.

“But all in all I reviewed it. I’m excited to go again this weekend and try to do a better job.”

Pressed on his comment about Verstappen racing differently, Norris would not be drawn on details.

“You’re getting into the details,” he said. “I think it’s clear, it’s not stuff I need to talk about, it clear how he races. It’s tough, it’s on the limit.

“And yeah, I think it’s what we love, it’s what I love. I thoroughly enjoyed the whole fight I had with him. Of course it was a shame things ended the way they did.

“But apart from that, things are clear from what you see on TV and I’m excited to go racing against him this weekend.”

11 rounds, Norris trails Verstappen by 81 points in the Drivers’ Championship with McLaren sitting third in the Constructors’ standings.

