52 points behind Max Verstappen and needing to outscore him by almost nine points per weekend, Lando Norris is adamant winning the World title is “definitely possible”.

Despite Verstappen racing to seven wins in the opening ten races of the championship, the Dutchman’s fourth successive World title is under threat as he hasn’t won one of the last eight races.

Although McLaren were off the pace at the start of the season, they’ve nailed their in-season upgrades with the MCL38 emerging as the car to beat. In contrast, Red Bull joined a growing list of teams suffering correlation issues which forced them to roll back on their Hungarian GP floor updates.

And in the midst of it all, Norris not only claimed his maiden F1 victory in Miami, but he’s added two more since to sit just 52 points behind Verstappen in the standings.

Taking 26 points out of the Dutchman’s lead in the last four races, Norris has nibbled away at Verstappen’s advantage but the odds are still in Verstappen’s favour.

Even if Norris wins every one of the last six Grands Prix, 25 points apiece, and takes the fastest lap point and wins the three remaining Sprints, Verstappen only has to finish P2 to win the title by a single point.

It begs the question, does Norris even think it is possible?

“This is what I’ve got to do, this is what I need, this is what we need to do as a team,” he told Sky Sports F1.

“We’ve executed things perfectly as a team, especially to get Oscar into P3. But we need to do it at every race until the end of the year if I want to have a chance to get Max.

“We’re working hard and if I keep doing what I’ve done this weekend, then it’s definitely possible.”

F1 2024: Can Lando Norris beat Max Verstappen to the Drivers’ title

If the rivals on the track but good mates off it get to Abu Dhabi tied on points, it will come down to a winner-takes-all situation although they could be separated on who has the most wins – 7-3 to Verstappen, second places which is 5-4 Norris, or thirds – three/zero to Norris – to their name.

But while Norris hopes he can take it to the wire, as that’s his shot given he is trailing by quite the margin still, he admits there’s still work to do to even get it there.

“I still have a lot of points I’ve got to catch up and it’s not going to be easy to do it,” he said. “It’s against Red Bull and it’s against Max, the most dominant pairing you’ve ever seen in Formula 1, from last year.

“And that’s not necessarily changed in terms of… It’s the same team and it’s the same driver. So, I have some of the toughest competition that Formula 1 has ever seen in the sport.

“We are doing a better job as a team right now because my car and our car is quicker than theirs. But that’s just credit to the team doing an amazing job and being smarter and doing cooler things and creating mini-DRS flaps and stuff.

“I’m working my heart out, I’m working my butt off, to try and make sure that happens. He’s trying to make sure it doesn’t happen. So we’ll have to wait and find out.”

