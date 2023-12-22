Lando Norris has labelled his Silverstone podium as “by far the best experience” he has had in Formula 1.

After a dismal start to the 2023 season, Silverstone marked a major turning point for McLaren with both drivers showing pace across the weekend.

But it was Norris who performed best, going on to finish P2 after holding off Lewis Hamilton.

Lando Norris picks out his best moment of F1 at Silverstone

Norris was seven when Hamilton made his F1 debut so it would have been quite surreal to be battling him but the McLaren driver was cool under pressure and produced some excellent defensive work.

“I remember watching Lewis win here not many years ago, just thinking like how crazy it would be if I got the chance to stand here on the podium,” Norris said.

“I dreamt of it actually the night before I almost got pole position, I was starting P2. We didn’t have the expectation that I would be standing here [on the podium] after the race, but there was always a chance and I ended up standing here in front of all the British fans.

“They were all chanting my name and shouting my name which made it even more special. It’s such a unique feeling, it’s hard to describe to people what it’s like to stand here and everyone coming to support you.

“By far the best experience I’ve had in Formula 1 and one I really look forward to trying to repeat again in the future.”

That race was also singled out by McLaren CEO Zak Brown who described it as a “personal highlight” before backing Norris to get a win in the near future.

“A personal highlight for me this year was our home race at Silverstone when Lando burst into the lead at the start, with Oscar following close behind,” he said in an open letter to McLaren fans. “Hearing the British fans erupt from the grandstands was a truly spine-tingling moment.

“Lando has been at the top of his game in 2023, showing tremendous pace and terrific racecraft. He can often be hard on himself when he makes a mistake, but his seven podiums are a testament to his speed and determination.

“That first win for him is just around the corner.”

