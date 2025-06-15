Lando Norris lacks the consistency of Oscar Piastri according to Martin Brundle who gave his verdict on the title favourites.

The supremacy of the McLaren car makes most believe the Drivers’ Champion this season will be one of their two pilots and it is Piastri who currently leads the standings.

Martin Brundle raises Lando Norris consistency concern

After winning the first race of the season, many thought Norris would kick on and put some distance between himself and his team-mate, but instead, Piastri has put together a run of form that saw him win three races in a row and move to the summit.

A winner again last time out in Barcelona, Brundle suggested it was the Australian’s consistency that gives him the edge.

“I think Lando has put in some extraordinary drives,” Brundle told Sky Sports. “I mean his victories in Australia, Monaco – top, top draw. Any driver in the history of the sport would like those on his CV.

“But Lando can’t seem to do that every week, and if he could, he would be the clear Championship favourite.

“So I think that’s consistency – getting his A-game there all day, every day, every grand prix weekend.

“But I still feel that Lando’s happier. Got more trust, more faith in himself and his car so he’s still in a good position.”

Norris himself hinted at this inconsistency, telling the BBC he believed he was the best driver but “maybe not on every given day.”

“It’s a tricky question,” he said. “I do believe I’m the best driver. Maybe not on every given day, and every single day.

More on Lando Norris from PlanetF1.com

Lando Norris’ shock Max Verstappen theory as F1 race ban looms

Norris confirms McLaren ‘number one’ in F1 2025 title battle update

“I do believe that I can drive quicker and perform better than everyone else on the grid. But to perform at that level consistently is a very, very difficult thing, no matter what the conditions are, what car you’re in, who you’re against.

“That can be a more defining question. Maybe sometimes I find it hard to admit and just say. But I wouldn’t be racing in Formula 1, I wouldn’t be fighting for a world championship, if I didn’t believe deep down that I could be the best in the world.”

Ahead of the race this weekend in Montreal, Piastri leads Norris by 10 points in the Drivers’ Championship.

Read next: The Mercedes data that will give Russell and Antonelli reasons to be cheerful