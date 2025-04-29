Lando Norris was easily the title favorite heading into the F1 2025 season, but his momentum has slipped away in a series of small mistakes that turned the tides toward his teammate Oscar Piastri.

That performance dip when it matters most could very well be his undoing, argues Ralf Schumacher.

How Lando Norris could be ‘blacklisted’ from top F1 teams

Just over a year ago, Lando Norris secured his first-ever Formula 1 win at the Miami Grand Prix, a moment that turned the tides of the World Constructors’ Championship in McLaren’s favor, even if Norris wasn’t able to topple Max Verstappen on the hunt for his fourth consecutive title.

Heading into 2025, then, it was natural for Norris to assume the role of title favorite; pre-season testing confirmed McLaren’s speed, and when he won the season opener in Australia, those betting on the Briton seemed to have their hopes confirmed.

But ever since, Norris has struggled, leaving the door open for his teammate Oscar Piastri to win three of the first five Grands Prix and take over the lead of the championship standings.

It was all exacerbated by Norris’ crash in qualifying for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, which left him starting 10th and finishing the race just outside of the podium — all while Piastri navigated another win in his usual collected style.

But Norris’ performance slump could have an impact well beyond the confines of the F1 2025 season, F1 pundit Ralf Schumacher argued on the Backstage Boxengasse podcast.

Regarding Norris’ Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying mistake, Schumacher said, “He made that mistake, but in my opinion, he wanted it too much, or rather, he had understeer at that point because he didn’t reach the apex.”

It’s a mistake that could be indicative of Norris’ ability to operate under pressure.

“That can happen, but of course, that shouldn’t happen when you’re racing for the world championship,” Schumacher continued.

“No question about it, you have to take a closer look at that. Of course, we don’t see the data, but yes, it looks like a mistake on his part.

“That shouldn’t happen when you’re racing for the world championship. But, one thing is also clear, he already knows what’s going on, right?

“And he knows that if he doesn’t perform this year, it will be difficult for him [to work with] other teams at some point.”

It may seem harsh, but as Schumacher explained, “You know how it is in the paddock; once they think that you’re a rubbish driver or not mentally strong enough to become world champion, then of course, you no longer have access to the other top teams.”

There’s still plenty of time remaining for Lando Norris to regain his lead of the championship and to smooth out his consistency — but according to Schumacher, it can’t come soon enough.

