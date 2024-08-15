Lando Norris has firmly established himself as one of the front-runners in Formula 1, but he has also built up an eclectic mix of cars away from the circuit.

From cars built for him and a mixture of supercars and daily runarounds, Norris has been spotted in a number of different machines over time, so let’s take a look at them – whether or not he still owns them to this day! People can get bored of their toys.

Lando Norris car collection: What the McLaren driver owns or has owned before

McLaren 765LT Spider

A custom creation from McLaren themselves, Norris collaborated with his team for 18 months getting the car to his liking, having input in the design process all the way to truly make it his own car.

A £300,000 car usually that can take its drivers from 0-60mph in just 2.8 seconds, and up to a top speed of 205mph, Norris worked with McLaren Special Operations to put his own stamp on his 765LT Spider which, in his words, is “me in a car.”

The one-off car is decorated in blue carbon with yellow calipers, to match his helmet colours, with the British flag as a decal on the inside of the door and four yellow stripes to represent the number 4 – his race number – while subtly nodding to the fact it is his car, with the only place holding his ‘LN’ logo being embossed on the driving seat.

What makes it a true one-of-a-kind, however, is the car being labelled “Exclusively commissioned for Lando Norris by MSO [McLaren Special Operations]”, without a chassis number.

Norris confirmed himself it is “one of one”, meaning if ever he came to sell it, the car would likely be worth far more than the £300,000 price tag.

AC Shelby Cobra

lando transforming his navy shelby cobra into full chrome and bringing it to silverstone is so on brand pic.twitter.com/CihTi1Hq4Z — ray (@ln4norris) July 5, 2024

An all-time classic, the AC Cobra – sold in America as the Shelby Cobra, is the amalgamation of a British AC Cars chassis and a Ford V8 engine, with Shelby American taking on its US construction in 1962.

The Cobra 427 in its classic blue colour with white stripes, the model thought to be owned by Norris, was wrapped in a silver chrome colour scheme for his arrival at the 2024 British Grand Prix, drawing plenty of eyeballs for the home favourite.

McLaren Senna

A McLaren Senna can retail upwards of £750,000. [Photo from McLaren's press gallery].

Norris’ version of the McLaren Senna is different to what you see above, his version of the hypercar believed to be in an all-black colour after leading car wrappers Yiannimize filmed a video with the car, said to be Norris’ own model.

A McLaren Senna, the successor to the P1 hypercar, costs £750,000 and is named, of course, in honour of the great three-time World Champion, Ayrton Senna.

Powered by a 4-litre twin turbocharged V8, only 500 models of the Senna have been built, and with a top speed of 211mph and the ability to complete a quarter-mile in 9.9 seconds, McLaren say it is the fastest road car they have ever produced.

Land Rover Defender 90, with a difference

A somewhat sedate choice by the standards of a Formula 1 driver, you might think, but this particular model has had some significant modifications made to it.

Norris commissioned Yorkshire-based company Retro Automotive to create a Land Rover Defender 90 that would go a bit further than just off-roading, with the McLaren driver now owning a 2001 model without a roof, housing a 3.9-litre V8, rear bench seats, adjustable suspension and a removable Marshall amp to form a part of its sound system.

Oh yeah, and if he so chooses, the back can come complete with a pizza oven.

Speaking about the project, which took a reported 1,000 working hours to complete, Retro Automotive director Ben Davies told Driving.co.uk: “Lando had been sitting around the dinner table with some fellow F1 drivers and they were all chatting about how they loved the car and what the brand stood for.

“After he sent us a message, we explained a little more about our philosophy, craftsmanship and attention to detail, and we then set about consulting with him to create his own bespoke retro-styled Defender.”

Another one-of-a-kind car in his collection.

Porsche Carrera GT

Another rare car, this time from the mid-2000s, the Porsche Carrera GT only had 1,270 versions of it built from its production run, and Norris has been spotted in Monaco driving one.

The 603bhp, 5.7-litre V10 proved tough for drivers to handle given it’s a rear-wheel drive car, but that’s nothing one of Formula 1’s brightest can’t manage, right?

With dark green bodywork and tan interior, the Carrera GT had initially been built with the track in mind as Porsche sought to replace its GT1 car for the Le Mans prototype era, and you would be hard pressed to be able to buy one now for less than seven figures.

Lamborghini Miura

Lando spotted in Monaco in a new car😂 it’s a Lamborghini Miura🔥 pic.twitter.com/6CwlrB1EWQ — Lando Norris Fans (@Norrislandofans) September 29, 2023

Another classic in Norris’ collection, the Lamborghini Miura is considered to be the world’s first supercar – with its 3.9-litre V12 making it the fastest production car in the world when it was released in 1966, and the original P400 models can fetch over £1.5million on the rare occasions they go up for auction.

Fewer than 800 were ever built, making a Miura a rarity in the modern world – and Norris treated himself to taking it out for a drive in Monaco after his maiden win in Miami, but encountered an issue before he was rescued.

“It didn’t start, but then the fans recognised me and they pushed my car and they bump-started it down the hill. So I was like, ‘mega!’” Norris said at the 2024 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.

“Maybe if I didn’t win the race they wouldn’t have noticed me, they wouldn’t have started it, so those are the perks in life. People can bump-start your car for you, in the Miura. That kind of thing.”

Fiat 500 Jolly

Now sold, Norris had a more down-to-earth runaround for his day-to-day drives around Monaco, with the compact Fiat 500 Jolly – while not one of the 650 original models – was a little tough to navigate around Monaco’s streets.

While perfect in size, small, wicker seats, open top roof, its 499cc engine and around 15 horsepower meant it struggled up hills – for which Monaco is known for having several.

The car fetched a reported £32,000 at auction in late 2023, when it went up for sale.

