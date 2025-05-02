Rivals chasing Lando Norris around the Miami circuit on Sunday need not worry that his disco ball helmet will unsettle their vision, as that sparkling helmet is actually “un-raceable “

Norris unveiled a dazzling disco ball–inspired helmet ahead of the F1 2025 Miami Grand Prix in celebration of his inaugural Grand Prix win.

Is Lando Norris’ Miami helmet legal?

Last season, Norris raced from fifth on the Miami Grand Prix grid to first at the chequered flag, claiming the race win by seven seconds ahead of Max Verstappen.

It marked his maiden victory after 110 Grand Prix starts and 15 podiums and signalled Norris’ arrival into the big leagues.

Norris, together with his good friend Verstappen, celebrated the moment with his McLaren team.

“I’ve been with the team for 6 years,” Norris told the ‘The Fast and the Curious’ podcast. “For the majority of them, we’ve been on this whole journey together.

“We’ve had some ups, we’ve had some downs. And to celebrate it with them, because they have been just as much a part of it as I have, made it even more special.

“We had a couple of drinks together and had a good time, and then the real party began.”

Norris has since increased his victory tally to five, but that Sunday in Miami still stands out for the 25-year-old.

So much so, his helmet for this year’s Miami Grand Prix is a disco ball in remembrance of those celebrations.

F1 2025: The season’s winners and losers

👉 The results of the F1 2025 championship

👉 The updated Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championship standings

“Sunday night last year, we celebrated appropriately for my first win so it’s more in recognition of that, the celebrations,” said the McLaren driver.

“The relief of a first win and all those things.

“And it goes with my collection of Miami helmets – the basketball helmet, the beachball helmet and now a disco ball.

“It’s a little bit more out there, a bit more funky.”

However, the helmet he unveiled ahead of the race weekend is not the one he’ll race on Thursday as that design is “un-raceable” given the light refractions.

Displaying the helmet, fans took to social media to question whether it was legal given the way the light coming off of it could impact rival drivers.

Norris revealed the actual disco ball helmet is not the one that he’ll use out on track for that reason.

“This one is actually made with the stones from a disco ball, this is the un-raceable version, but it’s the cooler more real version,” he added.

“The actual helmet, I race with is all vinyl, it’s a sticker. But these are actual pieces.”

Sporting a metallic chrome finish, fans can purchase a 1:2 scale of the helmet on Norris’ official merchandise store for £199.

‘Celebrate Lando’s breakthrough win in true Miami style with the Disco Ball Helmet. This limited-edition piece captures the energy of his maiden victory with a disco ball inspired custom metallic finish — the perfect display piece for every LN4 fan,’ read the description on the website.

“These model helmets have been created by Bell, the same team who create the helmet Lando races with. It features an adjustable visor, chin strap, cushioning on the inside and HANS clip.”

Read next: Ferrari create ‘nonsensical mess’ with new look for Miami Grand Prix