McLaren has revealed what it gains from Lando Norris’ long-term contract extension after the reigning F1 world champion committed his future to the team until at least the end of 2030.

On Saturday morning, McLaren revealed Norris has extended his deal with the team to remain racing in papaya until 2030, with this year’s ‘silly season’ having turned into ‘sensible season’ as multiple drivers have recommitted to their existing teams.

McLaren explains Lando Norris’ long-term contract extension

Having already been under contract until the end of 2028, McLaren has done exactly what Red Bull did with Max Verstappen last week by announcing an extension to his deal, with Norris now staying until at least 2030.

After that season, McLaren says a ‘multi-year option’ will be possible in order for commitment to continue on into the 2030s.

Norris has raced for McLaren ever since stepping up into Formula 1 in 2019 and is already the driver to have completed the most races with the team in its entire history.

With Norris already fourth on the list, on 163 races, for the most races driven with a single team, he is set to surpass Michael Schumacher’s Ferrari total over the next 12 months and, by 2030, can eye up Lewis Hamilton’s current total of 246 races with Mercedes for the all-time record.

However, he will be competing with Max Verstappen for this particular record, with the Dutch driver set to take the record outright in 12 months as he is set to surpass 246 races by the second half of 2027, and is also staying with Red Bull until at least 2030.

In a time of increasingly lengthy contracts that mean shock driver moves are becoming ever rarer, the upswell in the success of driver programmes and academies run by teams means ever-increasing loyalty, with less reason to look outside their own talent pools.

At Mercedes, both George Russell and Kimi Antonelli are products of its driver programme; Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar were Red Bull juniors, Charles Leclerc was a Ferrari talent before arriving in F1, and Norris was selected to the McLaren programme a decade ago.

With Norris and McLaren growing and evolving together as the team moved on from the Ron Dennis era to rebuild into a new chapter under CEO Zak Brown, the American executive praised Norris for his part in bringing McLaren back to the front.

“I’m incredibly pleased to be signing a new contract with Lando, extending his commitment with McLaren until at least 2030,” he said.

“His journey with the team is a fantastic example of our commitment to identifying, developing and supporting world-class talent, and his achievements speak for themselves.

“Together with Andrea, Oscar and the wider team, Lando has helped drive McLaren into a new papaya era of success, helping us go from the back of the grid to double consecutive constructors’ titles in 2024 and 2025 and our first drivers’ championship in 17 years.

“We are extremely excited about what lies ahead and remain fully focused on continuing to compete for wins and championships.”

While details regarding the financial aspects of Norris’ new deal have not been released, speculation has suggested a lucrative $60million annual baseline, upon which Norris can build with additional endorsements and partnerships of his own.

This is alongside the growing successes: having already become world champion in 2025 after beating Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen to the crown, he has won 13 grands prix, including last weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix as his 2026 title defence has gained momentum.

Contributing to two consecutive constructors’ championships, Norris has scored 18 pole positions and 48 podiums during his time in papaya overalls, which has seen him emerge as one of F1’s most elite-level drivers.

With Norris’ future assured, McLaren team boss Andrea Stella revealed what the extension does in terms of reward for Woking.

“This extension gives us important continuity and reinforces our confidence in the direction we are taking together,” he said.

“Lando has been an integral part of McLaren’s journey and success over the last nine years, and we are delighted to continue our partnership with him through to at least 2030.

“He is an exceptional driver, someone who combines outstanding natural speed with maturity, consistency and a strong commitment to McLaren, but above all, he is a special human being who is valued by everyone in the team.

“Since joining McLaren as part of our junior programme, he has grown with us and played a central role in bringing the team back to the front of Formula 1. With him and Oscar, we know we can count not only on one of the strongest partnerships but also on one of the most united and close-knit teams in Formula 1.”

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: McLaren makes new Lando Norris contract announcement after Dutch GP win