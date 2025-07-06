Lando Norris involved in bizarre British GP celebrations mishap

Lando Norris suffered a cut nose as he was forced to abandon victory celebrations at the British Grand Prix.

Norris was heading towards the pit fence to celebrate with his winners’ trophy in front fans, only for a photographer to fall towards him. Fortunately, a cut nose was the extent of the damage, McLaren reporting that its British Grand Prix winner was fine.

Lando Norris suffers cut nose in British GP celebrations mishap

It was Norris who emerged victorious at the end of a chaotic, rain-affected British Grand Prix, the McLaren driver winning his home race for the first time as he led team-mate Oscar Piastri across the line.

While Piastri had led much of the British Grand Prix, a Safety Car infringement – Piastri braked behind the Safety Car as Max Verstappen came sailing through – saw him pick up a 10-second penalty, freeing Norris to take the win in front of his home crowd.

Norris was planning to show off his P1 trophy to the army of fans who had assembled on the track post-race, but as he walked towards the pit fence, the mesh gave away, causing two people to fall backwards, one making contact with Norris.

Holding his nose, Norris was ushered away from the scene by McLaren personnel.

In the aftermath, the British GP winner showed off his nose injury, quipping that a second scar had been added to the collection.

“Long story, but now I have two scars on my nose,” he said. “One was lonely, so now I’ve got two.

“But it’s all part of the memories of Silverstone.”

Key stats following the British Grand Prix from PlanetF1.com

👉 F1 points all-time rankings: Where do Hamilton, Verstappen and Alonso feature?

👉 F1 2025: Head-to-head race statistics between team-mates

As for the original scar, Norris suffered facial injuries while partying in Amsterdam a week prior to taking his maiden win at the 2024 Miami Grand Prix; an image showing Norris with his face bandaged having gone viral on social media.

The Brit recently opened up on his decision to give up alcohol in a key lifestyle change after that incident.

“I would have loved to go again because it was one of the best days of my life,” Norris told Viaplay of those Koningsdag (King’s Day) celebrations in Amsterdam. “And last time, I won in Miami straight afterwards.

“I miss all my friends. I had a good week in Amsterdam with Martin [Garrix, DJ], but I’m fighting for the World Championship now.

“I can’t afford to do that now. I have to go back home and train.

“I haven’t had a single drink all year and I’m proud of that. I just have to keep working hard and can’t go out and party.

“I’m competing against the best in the world here – Max [Verstappen], Oscar, Charles [Leclerc] and George [Russell].

“If I make even the slightest mistake, I have to pay for it immediately.”

Read next – British GP: Norris wins after Piastri penalty as Hulkenberg ends podium agony