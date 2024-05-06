There will be no time for sleep for Lando Norris as he celebrates his Miami Grand Prix victory, which may see his scratched nose suffered in Amsterdam look like nothing.

No more talk of most podiums without a win, Norris has now finally taken to that top step of the podium as he raced to victory at the Miami Grand Prix, having taken full advantage of the Safety Car to pit from and retain the lead, as he pulled away from Max Verstappen from there to secure his maiden F1 win.

Lando Norris changes Miami flight to go ‘all the way’

Former McLaren driver Lewis Hamilton had told Norris that he needed to change his flight home – scheduled for tonight – in order to celebrate his first win properly, Norris confirming that McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown has taken care of those arrangements.

Asked in the post-race press conference what his plans for the evening are, Norris replied: “I mean, I was meant to fly, but Zak just told me we fly tomorrow.

“I’m not going to sleep. I’m going all the way.”

Norris already made headlines ahead of the Miami Grand Prix with his Koningsdag (King’s Day) boat party in Amsterdam, as images began circulating online of the Brit’s face bandaged up, which turned out to be due to a scratched nose inflicted by broken glass.

No big deal then, but Norris could end up a little more worse for wear after his Miami celebrations.

“I might have more than just a scratch on my nose tomorrow!” Norris quipped. “I don’t care.

“But I’ll enjoy my time, this only happens once when you’re taking your first win, it’s nice to do it here in Miami.”

Norris did admit that he would have liked his first win to arrive on home soil at Silverstone, but that will not stop him from chasing victory at the British Grand Prix and for now, he has Miami celebratory business to attend to.

“I was kind of hoping it was going to be at Silverstone,” said Norris, “but I’ll try to do it there as well.

“So tonight is going to be a good night.”

Norris’ next opportunity to continue that winning feeling will come at Imola in two weeks’ time.

