Lando Norris reveals the team Carlos Sainz should have signed for over Williams

Lando Norris believes Carlos Sainz should have gone to Red Bull for next season, though he admitted being “biased” in his opinion of his good friend.

The two famously got along well as McLaren team-mates and remain friends to this day, but when asked about his former colleague’s next move, Norris believes he should have had the opportunity to go to Red Bull.

Lando Norris: Carlos Sainz ‘deserves a lot’ in Formula 1

Sainz will be heading to Williams next season to begin a multi-year deal alongside another of Norris’ friends in Alex Albon, with the team having landed his signature above reported offers from Audi and Alpine.

Williams team principal James Vowles had admitted being surprised that neither Mercedes or Red Bull took the opportunity to sign the 29-year-old for next season, with Mercedes having one open cockpit and Sergio Perez under pressure to perform at Red Bull, despite his contract that takes him until 2026.

But when asked where he felt Sainz should have ended up next season after leaving Ferrari, Norris believes the reigning World Champions would be the right option for him – even if it was “not my decision to make”.

“I mean, I don’t know what their plans are,” Norris told Sky F1 when asked if he was surprised at Sainz having not been signed by Red Bull or Mercedes.

“Honestly, the easy one is just to say Red Bull – he should have gone there in my eyes.

“Obviously, I’m biased, I know Carlos more than I know Checo and that kind of thing, but Carlos deserves a lot.

“He’s one of the best drivers in Formula 1. He’s proven that countless times and I’m a good friend of his, so I’m happy for him that he’s still in Formula 1.

“I’m still happy that he’s got a drive and that he can try and bring Williams back up, and him partnering Alex [Albon] I think will be good for Formula 1 at the same time.

“So that’s a good thing, but I’m sure a lot of people would have loved to say that he should have gone to Red Bull potentially. But that’s not my decision to make.”

