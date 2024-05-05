Lando Norris can be forgiven for letting an F-bomb slip out after he made himself a Formula 1 Grand Prix winner at last in Miami.

Norris had been carrying around the unwanted record of most podiums without a victory, but all that changed at the Miami Grand Prix as the Brit took the chequered flag, recording his first win and bringing Max Verstappen’s undefeated streak in Miami to an end.

‘About time!’ – Lando Norris wins the Miami Grand Prix

Going longer on the medium tyres paid off for Norris when the Safety Car was deployed following a shunt between Kevin Magnussen and Logan Sargeant, Norris taking advantage to pit and come back out still in the lead, a lead which he would not relinquish.

“Oh, about time!” Norris beamed after his first F1 victory.

“F*ck, sorry!

“What a race. Been a long time coming, but finally I’ve managed to do it, so I’m so happy for my whole team. I finally delivered for them.

“A long day, tough race, but I’m finally on top, so I’m over the moon.”

PlanetF1.com recommends

F1 2024: Head-to-head race statistics between team-mates

F1 schedule: When is the next F1 race and where is it being held?

While Verstappen appeared to be doing just enough for victory until that Safety Car, Norris earned that win as he ditched the Dutchman from the restart, winning by a margin of 7.6 seconds.

Put to him that he must be proud of this achievement, Norris replied: “I am. I mean, the whole weekend’s been good.

“I just had some little setbacks along the way, but I knew on Friday we had the pace and just a couple of mistakes here and there. But today, we managed to put it together. We put the perfect strategy, it all paid off, so thanks to McLaren, everyone, and I have to give a shout out to my mum and dad of course.”

Norris was adamant that he could take his first win with McLaren in 2024, having been criticised by some for penning a new multi-year deal with the Woking squad ahead of the season.

But, Norris said this victory validates his belief in the team.

Asked if he had a message for his McLaren team, Norris responded: “What do I say to them? I’m just proud really?

“Like I mean, a lot of people, I guess doubted me along the way. I’ve made a lot of mistakes over my last five years, my short career, but today, we put it all together.

“So this is all for the team. I stuck with McLaren because I could believe in them and I did believe in them and today proved exactly that.”

Norris will now head into the next round at Imola looking to make it back-to-back wins, after his heavily-upgraded McLaren delivered in Miami.

Read next – Miami Grand Prix: Lando Norris ends long wait for first F1 win after Max Verstappen ‘disaster’