‘One condition’ highlighted for Lando Norris World Championship comeback

Multiple Grand Prix winner René Arnoux believes a Lando Norris comeback in the F1 2024 title race is possible, but only on the condition “that he learns how to start.”

Norris’ lights-to-flag victory in Singapore marked the first time this season he had held onto the lead after starting on pole, having lost P1 on the road after his four previous poles in 2024 beforehand.

René Arnoux backs Lando Norris title challenge in ‘learns how to start’ condition

The McLaren driver sits 52 points behind Max Verstappen heading into the final six races of the World Championship, which restarts at the United States Grand Prix in Austin this weekend.

With points available in six races and three Sprints, there is still ample opportunity for the gap to close to the Red Bull driver in what is currently a faster overall package, but with Verstappen getting all he can from his RB20 and McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri also fighting at the front, former Renault and Ferrari driver Arnoux warned Norris may not have things all his own way in the run-in.

But the Frenchman stated that given starting the race has not been Norris’ strongest area so far this season, that would be the area he needs to address primarily.

“In theory, yes, I think Norris can do it,” Arnoux told Italy’s La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Mind you, 52 points is a lot, but the way he is going and the way his McLaren is, a comeback is possible. On one condition, though: that he learns how to start.

“Because there’s no point in taking pole if you start badly and lose three or four positions. And then it will be necessary to see the team’s strategy: if Piastri will race for himself, it will become much harder for Lando, given that the only way he can make it is to always get, at each grand prix, the maximum points or a little less.

“And if Oscar gets in the way… Another factor to take into account is reliability: not in terms of my times, now the cars don’t break down anymore, but the health and durability of the components.

“Penalties of ten grid positions, for power unit or gearbox replacements, can become very heavy in the economy of the fight between the two trying to win the championship.”

