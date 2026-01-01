Lando Norris revealed his pre-season hopes for 2025, which included winning both the Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championship.

Norris earned his first World Championship after seeing off a charge from Max Verstappen in the final part of the season, and has now shared the pre-season goals he wrote for himself.

Lando Norris reveals pre-2025 goals which came true

In an end-of-year post on his Instagram account, the McLaren driver shared some of his highlights of the year, including his victories at the Monaco, British, Australian and Austrian Grands Prix, along with the FIA Prize Giving Gala where he was presented with the Drivers’ Championship trophy.

On the last slide, however, was a card with F1 75 branding, presenting him with the prompt: ‘My biggest goal of 2025 is:’

Under that section, Norris wrote: “To stand up for myself. To enjoy my life. Do more for others.”

Underneath, he added in all capital letters: “WIN THE WDC [World Drivers’ Championship] AND WCC [World Constructors’ Championship]” – both of which were goals he achieved come the end of the season.

Where the following prompt asked for three words that will describe the 2025 season, Norris left only one: “Chaos.”

Reflecting after his title victory in Abu Dhabi, the Briton was contemplative as he took in the achievement for which he had strived since childhood, admitting he had “proved myself wrong” in certain moments of self doubt.

He said to PlanetF1.com and other accredited media after the race: “I’ve had to go above and beyond in terms of expanding my group, the people I work with on the track, and more so off the track.

“The amount of people that I have in my corner – not from McLaren but externally: my friends, my family, my coaches, people that help me think in better ways and perform in better ways.

“So many people allowed me to go out and be more calm and almost try and not acknowledge the pressure or just perform under pressure and have the second half of the season that I had.

“If I look back on it, my first half of the season – not the most impressive. Certainly, times I made some mistakes, made some bad judgments. I made my errors, as I’m sure every driver would admit to, but how I managed to turn all of that and have the second half of the season that I had is what makes me very proud – that I’ve been able to prove myself wrong.

“There were doubts I had in the beginning of the year, and I proved myself wrong – and that’s something that makes me very happy.

“Like I said, this was a moment that I got to thank them all for that – all their hard work, all the stuff that other people do for me. This is my way of saying thank you.”

