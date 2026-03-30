With crunch talks looming over the F1 2026 regulations, Lando Norris claimed that it “doesn’t matter” what the drivers say.

One of the more vocal critics of this new F1 era, Norris suggested that “as long as the fans enjoy it, that’s all that matters”, and when put to him that driver enjoyment of these regulations is also of great importance, countered that this “clearly” is not the case.

Lando Norris doubts driver impact on 2026 regulations

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While the F1 2026 rules are delivering action on the track, the drivers are not universally supporting them.

The pivotal role which energy management plays in this era, with the near 50-50 split between electrical and internal combustion power, is not sitting well with all of the drivers.

The likes of Max Verstappen, Carlos Sainz, and at times Norris, have been particularly vocal against these regulations.

This talking point was thrust further into the spotlight after a frightening 50G crash for Oliver Bearman at the Japanese Grand Prix.

Norris’ tone was one of apparent pessimism when he was quizzed on the regulations post-race at Suzuka, and what hopes he may have for change with important talks set to take place.

Formula 1 and the FIA will meet post-Japanese Grand Prix to discuss the regulations.

As the sport heads into its April break, Norris was asked by Viaplay what he wants to see change in the regulations, by the time that the Miami Grand Prix comes around.

“There’s no point in saying it, honestly,” he replied.

“It doesn’t matter what we say.”

Norris was asked why he believes that to be the case.

“Because as long as the fans enjoy it, that’s all that matters.”

Told by the interviewer that ‘the drivers need to enjoy it was well’, Norris replied: “Clearly not,” laughing as he walked away.

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Norris matched his best result of the season with fifth in Japan. The race marked an improvement in fortunes for Norris’ McLaren team, as the fight was taken to Ferrari, and initially, Mercedes.

Oscar Piastri secured P2 in the sister McLaren, having swooped into the lead at the start, and held off a recovering George Russell in the opening stint. A Safety Car appearance opened the door to P1 for Russell’s Mercedes teammate, and new Championship leader, Kimi Antonelli, who pulled away to win by 13.7 seconds.

Norris believes that Mercedes remains on “another level”, but enjoyed his battle with Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton, and liked what he felt in the McLaren MCL40, when rare clean air was found.

“It was a good start anyway,” Norris began post race, he and Piastri having proven rapid off the line.

“I think the pace was good. Honestly, I think we were decent.

“Clearly, the Mercedes was still another level, but we could have a nice race with the Ferraris.

“Tricky, the first 15 laps, to be quite swamped consistently by a Mercedes behind, which went on to win the race, and the Ferraris around, which are pretty similar on pace. So it was a good fight at times and you had to push basically every single lap. That bit of it was good, the no degradation.

“And just to get Lewis again at the end. I tried to save the tyres a little bit after the Safety Car restart, just because I didn’t think much was going to happen for a while. It seemed to pay off. I got him with two laps to go, so just in time.

“Good signs. As soon as I had clean air, which I had on two laps of the whole race, the last lap and one lap in the middle, the car really came alive quite a bit more.

“So I think in clean air, the car was good. Just we didn’t do one lap in clean air, basically. So yeah, good signs.

“Just if I could have qualified higher, if we could have done more laps this weekend, things could have been more positive. But otherwise, a good result for the team.”

Despite McLaren’s improved position at Suzuka, Norris does not believe that a step forward was made on the chassis side.

Rather, he takes encouragement from finishing second and fifth with a car which remains challenging.

Put to him that it must be good to head into the April break feeling that McLaren has made a step, Norris replied. “Yeah. It’s more everything was just better. We’ve not really made a step.

“We improved the engine side of things. We maximised the power unit. It was easier to do around here.

“But, from a car point of view, we’re still a long way off. So I think that’s a good sign, is that we still finished second and fifth, and the car is still a good challenge.

“So that’s, in a way, a positive thing, not a negative thing. It shows that if we improve things quite a bit more, or just even a bit more, we can be quick again, and we can be very strong, and we can be more confident in things. So this weekend was a good sign for us.”

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