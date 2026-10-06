SEPANG – Lando Norris did not hide his feelings about the state of modern F1, suggesting that the Bahrain Grand Prix “proves” the championship should do away with the complicated electronics.

Chaotic scenes in Malaysia last weekend were sparked when a software problem denied drivers the ability to properly control their own cars.

Lando Norris sends F1 a clear message

The all-new power units for the 2026 season were devised as a way to entice new manufacturers onto the F1 grid.

With Audi and Cadillac joining, as well as Honda reversing its decision to step away completely, there is at least one respect in which F1 can deem the move to be a success.

However, with cars slowing on long straights after running out of electrical energy have leading the TV broadcast to avoid on-board footage in those sections of track, yo-yo racing emerging, and the removal of autonomy for the drivers in the cockpit.

Things came to a head when the software could not cope with a slow formation lap in wet conditions in Malaysia, with Norris describing the experience as “horrible”.

“It just proves that we shouldn’t have any of that stuff. The electronic side.”

He added: “This is all coding stuff and stuff to do with how the battery works.”

Drivers have been complaining for much of the season about the electronics and how a small error confuses the system, which can result in a problem later in the lap.

One recent example of this is Valtteri Bottas’ crash in the closing stages of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, when his Cadillac produced a torque spike that meant the Finn was unable to brake for the corner, and instead slammed into the wall.

Asked if drivers could push for more change, Norris conceded: “We can’t say any more than what we’ve said.”

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McLaren gamble “quite convincing at the time”

When the race did eventually get underway on Sunday, an hour and 40 minutes after the planned start time – one hour of this due to a required software update – there was a divide in opinion on whether to begin on slick or intermediate tyres.

While it quickly became evident that the track was in no fit state for the dry tyres, Norris had no qualms with McLaren’s decision.

“It felt maybe a little bit of a risk because a slick on a wet track is always a bit of a risk,” he said.

“But there were enough people on it that it was quite convincing at the time that it was possibly going to be the right decision.

And the laps to the grid on the inter when it was a similar kind of condition, they had so much grip, and my inter was completely shredded after one lap.

“I was convinced a slick tyre would work, but I think it was just the fact we’ve never really been on the inter before, it made things just feel a lot better than they should have done in a way.

“So, if we would have had a read on an inter from a previous weekend, maybe I would have been able to understand it more.

“But that convinced us, and clearly convinced a lot of people.”

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